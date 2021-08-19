News

Bedouine Announces New Album, Shares Lyric Video for New Song “The Wave” Waysides Due Out October 15 via The Orchard





Bedouine (aka Azniv Korkejian) has announced a new album, Waysides, and shared its first single, “The Wave,” via a lyric video. Waysides is due out October 15 via The Orchard. Check out “The Wave” below, followed by the album’s tracklist and Bedouine’s upcoming tour dates. Above is its cover art.

Korkejian had this to say about “The Wave” in a press release: “I wrote this about the loss of a close friend, specifically the swell of emotion I try to resign myself to when thinking of her premature absence. She was someone who had an uncomplicated relationship with life and living. I often wondered ‘Why her and not me?’ I was trying to practice the things I was learning, to surrender to the fear and the grief…and the fear of grief. I haven’t entirely worked through it. Writing ‘The Wave’ was a reminder to feel my feelings. At a time of such collective loss I imagine there are people out there that could relate. It feels cathartic to share.”

Waysides is Bedouine’s third album, the follow-up to 2019’s Bird Songs of a Killjoy. Korkejian produced and recorded Waysides herself, along with musician/producer Gus Seyffert (Beck, Michael Kiwanuka, Dr Dog) in Historic Filipinotown, Los Angeles and Yucca Valley, California. The album also features Mike Andrews, Josh Adams, and Gabriel Noel.

Korkejian was born in Aleppo, Syria to Armenian parents, but spent her childhood in Saudi Arabia and then moved to America when her family won a Green Card lottery. She’s lived all over the U.S., including Boston, Houston, Lexington, Austin, Savannah, and Los Angeles.

Read our 2017 interview with Bedouine.

Waysides Tracklist:

01 The Solitude

02 It Wasn’t Me

03 I Don’t Need the Light

04 Easy

05 You Never Leave Me

06 The Wave

07 This Machine

08 Forever Everette

09 Sonnet 104

10 Songbird

Bedouine Tour Dates:

08-21 Abiquiú, NM - Ghost Ranch Music Weekend 2021

10-13 Big Sur, CA @ Henry Miller Memorial Library *

10-15 Grass Valley, CA @ Grass Valley Center for the Arts

10-16 Sonoma, CA @ Huichica Music Festival 2021

10-28 Nashville, TN @ City Winery

10-29 Birmingham, AL @ Alabama Theatre +

10-30 Jacksonville, FL @ Suwannee Hulaween 2021 +

10-31 New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater +

11-02 St Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre *

11-04 Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theatre, Roosevelt University +

11-05 Chicago IL @ Auditorium Theatre, Roosevelt University +

11-06 Chicago IL @ Auditorium Theatre, Roosevelt University +

11-29 Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl at the Linq Promenade #

12-01 Boise, ID @ The Knitting Factory Concert House #

12-02 Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot #

* with Devendra Banhart

+ with My Morning Jacket

# with Courtney Barnett

