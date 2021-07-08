News

Benét Debuts New Single “Plz” Debut EP Game Over Out August 6th Via Bayonet Records





Richmond, VA-based artist Benét explores a genre-fluid mix of breezy indie pop, ethereal beats, and irresistible dance hooks, expanding their horizons with each track and refusing to fit into easy labels. Since debuting last year in the midst of the pandemic they’ve been building towards their upcoming debut EP, Game Over, with a steady rush of singles. Today Benét is back again, sharing another offering from their EP with their new track, “Plz.”

Clocking in at just under three minutes, “Plz,” is a summery and eminently catchy rush of joyous energy and attitude. The track shows off the alluring mix of styles Benét has cultivated, offering sharp vocal hooks and driving synth bass beats right after formless oceans of washed-out synths. Benét’s ability to trade contemplative dreamscapes for dance-floor filling nu-disco makes the track singularly alluring and unexpectedly catchy, all bolstered by Cameron Smith’s spacious production.

Benét says of the track, “‘Plz’ really is a song for people who are not afraid to go after what they want. Pouring your heart out might feel a little embarrassing but soon you’ll learn that a few ‘Plz’s’ can go a long way…respectfully of course.”

Check out the song below, along with the playful music video, and watch for the Game Over EP, out August 6th via Bayonet Records.

