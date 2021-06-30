News

Big Red Machine (Justin Vernon + Aaron Dessner) Announce New Album, Share New Song “Latter Days” How Long Do You Think It’s Gonna Last? Due Out August 27 via 37d03d; Album Features Fleet Foxes, Taylor Swift, Sharon Van Etten, and More

Photography by Graham Tolbert



Big Red Machine (aka Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon and The National’s Aaron Dessner) have announced a new album, How Long Do You Think It’s Gonna Last?, and shared its first single, “Latter Days,” which features guest vocals from Anaïs Mitchell. The album also features Fleet Foxes, Taylor Swift, Sharon Van Etten, This Is the Kit, and others. How Long Do You Think It’s Gonna Last? is due out August 27 via 37d03d. Check out “Latter Days” below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art.

How Long Do You Think It’s Gonna Last? is the follow-up to their 2018-released self-titled debut album. Dessner produced the album and it was recorded at his Long Pond studio in Upper Hudson Valley, NY.

Dessner, who sings lead vocals for the first time on three tracks on the album, had this to say about it in a press release: “This is all music I initially generated and feel emotionally connected to, but it has been very interesting to hear how different people relate to it and how different voices collide with it. That’s what makes it special. With everyone that’s on this record, there’s an openness, a creative generosity and an emotional quality that connects it all together.”

Of “Latter Days,” Dessner adds: “It was clear to Anaïs that the early sketch Justin and I made of ‘Latter Days’ was about childhood, or loss of innocence and nostalgia for a time before you’ve grown into adulthood—before you’ve hurt people or lost people and made mistakes. She defined the whole record when she sang that, as these same themes kept appearing again and again.”

How Long Do You Think It’s Gonna Last? Tracklist:

01 Latter Days (Feat. Anaïs Mitchell)

02 Reese

03 Phoenix (Feat. Fleet Foxes and Anaïs Mitchell)

04 Birch (Feat. Taylor Swift)

05 Renegade (Feat. Taylor Swift)

06 The Ghost of Cincinnati

07 Hoping Then

08 Mimi (Feat. Ilsey)

09 Easy to Sabotage (Feat. Naeem)

10 Hutch (Feat. Sharon Van Etten, Lisa Hannigan, and My Brightest Diamond)

11 8:22am (Feat. La Force)

12 Magnolia

13 June’s a River (Feat. Ben Howard and This Is The Kit)

14 Brycie

15 New Auburn (Feat. Anaïs Mitchell)

