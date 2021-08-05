News

Big Red Machine Share New Song “Mimi” (Feat. Ilsey) How Long Do You Think It’s Gonna Last? Due Out August 27 via 37d03d





Big Red Machine (aka Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon and The National’s Aaron Dessner) have shared a new song titled “Mimi” featuring singer-songwriter Ilsey. It is the latest offering from their forthcoming album How Long Do You Think It’s Gonna Last?, due out on August 27 via 37d03d. Listen to “Mimi” below.

“Mimi” features Bryce Dessner on guitar, James Krivchenia of Big Thief on drums, Thomas “Doveman” Bartlett on piano and synth, and Ben Lanz of Beirut on modular synth.

Upon announcement of How Long Do You Think It’s Gonna Last?, Vernon and Dessner shared the song “Latter Days,” which features guest vocals by Anaïs Mitchell. Later, they shared the songs “The Ghost of Cincinnati,” which features lead vocals by Dessner, “Renegade,” which features guest vocals by Taylor Swift, and “Phoenix,” which features guest vocals by Robin Pecknold of Fleet Foxes and Anaïs Mitchell, the latter of which was one of our Songs of the Week.

How Long Do You Think It’s Gonna Last? is the follow-up to their 2018-released self-titled debut album..

