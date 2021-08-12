News

All





Big Thief Share Two New Songs “Little Things” and “Sparrow” New Singles Out Now via 4AD

Photography by Josh Goleman



Big Thief have shared two new songs, “Little Things” and “Sparrow.” They are the first newly recorded singles since their 2019 album Two Hands. Listen below, followed by the band’s upcoming tour dates.

Big Thief’s drummer James Krivchenia produced both songs. “Little Things” was recorded with Shawn Everrett at Five Star Studios in Topanga, CA in October 2020, whereas “Sparrow” was recorded with Sam Evian at Flying Cloud Recordings in the Catskills in July/August 2020.

A press release says “Little Things” is “a story built upon a very literal sense of uncertainty.” Krivchenia elaborates: “It’s in this sort of evolving free time signature where the beat is always changing, so Max [Oleartchik] and I were just flowing with it and guessing where the downbeats were—which gives the groove a really cool light feeling.”



The version of “Sparrow” released is the band’s first take of the song. “We all just scattered about the room without headphones, focused and in the music—you could feel that something special was happening,” explains Krivchenia. “It was a funny instrumentation that had a really cool natural arrangement chemistry—Max on piano, Buck [Meek] providing this dark ambience, me on floor tom and snare and Adrianne in the middle of it with the acoustic and singing.”

Big Thief released two new albums in 2019, U.F.O.F. and Two Hands. Two Hands was released in October 2019 via 4AD and was the “sister album” to U.F.O.F., which was released in May 2019, also via 4AD. In May 2021 they released a new live EP, Big Thief – Live at the Bunker Studios, and shared a live video from the EP of the band performing “Shoulders.”

Big Thief consists of singer/songwriter/guitarist Adrianne Lenker, guitarist Buck Meek, bassist Max Oleartchik, and drummer James Krivchenia.

Read our 2016 Pleased to Meet You interview with Big Thief.

Read our 2017 interview with Big Thief on Capacity.

Big Thief Tour Dates:

Sat. Aug. 21 - Garden Grove, CA @ Garden Amphitheatre’

Tue. Sept. 7 - Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall *

Wed. Sept. 8 - Indianapolis, IN @ HI-FI - SOLD OUT *

Fri. Sept. 10 - Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival

Sat. Sept. 11 - St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant *

Sun. Sept. 12 - Lawrence, KS @ Liberty Hall *

Tue. Sept. 14 - Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater ^

Wed. Sept. 15 - Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater ^

Fri. Sept. 17 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall Downstairs ^

Sat. Sept. 18 - New Orleans, LA @ Civic Theatre ^

Mon. Mon. Sept. 20 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium *

Tue. Sept. 21 - Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern *

Wed. Sept. 22 - Raleigh, NC @ North Caroline Museum of Art +

Fri. Sept. 24 - Richmond, VA @ The National #

Sat. Sept. 25 - Queens, NY @ The Governors Ball Music Festival

Mon. Sept. 27 - Buffalo, NY @ Asbury Hall

Tue. Sept. 28 - South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground - SOLD OUT #

Thu. Sept. 30 - Northampton, MA @ Pines Theatre - SOLD OUT %

Fri. Oct. 1 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer - SOLD OUT *

Sat. Oct. 2 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer - SOLD OUT *

Thu. June 9, 2022 - Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound



*with Mind Maintenance

^with Jimmy Stallings

#with Natural Information Society

+with Molly Sarlé

%with Alex G

‘with ELLA

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.