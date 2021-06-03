 Billie Eilish Shares Self-Directed Video for New Song “Lost Cause” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Thursday, June 3rd, 2021  
Billie Eilish Shares Self-Directed Video for New Song “Lost Cause”

Happier Than Ever Due Out July 30 via Darkroom/Interscope

Jun 02, 2021 By Mark Redfern
Billie Eilish is releasing her second studio album, Happier Than Ever, on July 30 via Darkroom/Interscope. Now she has shared another song from it, “Lost Cause,” via a self-directed video for it. The song floats on a relaxed groove as the lyrics chastise a potential lover that’s maybe not worth the trouble after all. The video features Eilish and friends goofing around, including playing Twister, while she sings the song. Watch it below.

Happier Than Ever was written solely by Eilish alongside her brother FINNEAS, who produced the album in its entirety. The album features previously released singles “my future” and “Therefore I Am.” When the album was announced Eilish shared a self-directed video for a new single titled “Your Power.”

Eilish’s debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, came out in 2019 on Darkroom/Interscope, and made it to #59 on our Top 100 Albums of 2019 list. The first leg of her 2021 world tour has already completely sold out.

