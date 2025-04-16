News

All





Black Honey Release New Single “Dead” And Announce Fourth Album Soak

Photography by Frank Fieber

UK band Black Honey have announced their fourth album, Soak, set for release on August 15th. The announcement comes alongside their new single “Dead.”



Following their previous records influenced by Quentin Tarantino and Wes Anderson, Soak takes a Kubrickian approach with retrofuturistic and unsettling visuals. The album promises dynamic shifts between gothic and psychedelic sounds, all led by frontwoman Izzy B. Phillips.

Phillips, now two years sober and working as a tattoo artist, brings deeper self-understanding to her songwriting. She describes the album: “Soak is me processing a decade of touring and creating music and art as an addict. It’s me picking at the layers of messy, romantic, confusing, woozy, beautiful and fucked up things. Who I thought I was, who I was supposed to be and who looks back at me now are all so different but I’m kind of here for it.”

The announcement follows their previous single “Psycho,” which featured a dystopian video depicting Phillips escaping from artificial realities—a commentary on our digital lives in 2025.

Tracklisting:

1 - Insulin

2 - Dead

3 - Psycho

4 - Carroll Avenue

5 - Soak

6 - Sad Sun

7 - Shallow

8 - Drag

9 - Vampire In The Kitchen

10 - Slow Dance

11 - To The Grave

12 - Medication

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Subscribe to Under the Radar’s print magazine.