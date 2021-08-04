 black midi Share New Single “Cruising” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
black midi Share New Single “Cruising”

Cavalcade Out Now via Rough Trade

Aug 04, 2021 By Joey Arnone Photography by Anthrox Studios
black midi have shared a new single titled “Cruising,” a song which was previously only available as a bonus track on the Japanese CD edition of the band’s most recent album Cavalcade. Listen below.

Cavalcade came out in May of this year and featured the singles “John L,” “Slow,” (which made it to #1 on our Songs of the Week), and “Chondromalacia Patella” (also one of our Songs of the Week). Their debut album, Schlagenheim, came out in 2019 on Rough Trade, and made it to #30 on our Top 100 Albums of 2019 list.

