Bleach Lab Share New Single “Feel Something” And Announce Close To The Flame EP and 2025 UK tour

Photography by Alex Eden

UK dream pop collective Bleach Lab return with new single “Feel Something”, a track that expands on the enveloping, luxurious aesthetics of their acclaimed debut album Lost In A Rush Of Emptiness. Alongside the release, the band have announced their upcoming EP Close To The Flame, out Friday 18th July on 10” vinyl, and confirmed a UK headline tour for November 2025, including a date at London’s Bush Hall.

On “Feel Something,” the band lean into a familiar shoegaze shimmer, with Jenna Kyle’s mellifluous vocal gliding effortlessly across the track’s rich, layered backdrop.



“Feel something is about being locked in a slowly dying relationship, where you’re heavily dependent on another. They impact you negatively, but you’re trapped in the cycle,” says frontwoman Kyle.

The new EP marks several firsts for the band — it’s their first self-produced project and the first to feature new guitarist Louis Takooree.

Speaking about the EP, the band said:

“‘Close To The Flame’ explores the hardships of love from personal experiences. It’s about being stuck in relationships where you’re constantly pulled between love and pain. Whether it’s wanting to be everything to someone, holding onto someone that’s slipping away, or struggling with guilt and anxiety that make it hard to move forward. The EP captures the messy reality of trying to hold onto love, whilst dealing with self-doubt, regret and the fear of losing yourself in the process. Fighting for connection but feeling the weight of it all.

This EP means so much to us, as it’s our first self-produced music we’ve released. Building it from the ground up and sharing our experiences with each other made the process much more personal.”



The band will tour the UK this November, playing seven dates including a headline at London’s Bush Hall.

Bleach Lab November 2025 UK TourWed 12 Nov – Exchange, Bristol

Thu 13 Nov – Dead Wax, Birmingham

Fri 14 Nov – The Attic, Leeds

Sat 15 Nov – Hug & Pint, Glasgow

Mon 17 Nov – Deaf Institute, Manchester

Tue 18 Nov – Patterns, Brighton

Wed 19 Nov – Bush Hall, London

