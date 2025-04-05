News

Blondshell Drops New Single “23’s a Baby” From Her Anticipated Sophomore Album If You Asked For a Picture

Photography by Daniel Topete

​Blondshell (Sabrina Teitelbaum) has released “23’s a Baby,” the latest single from her upcoming sophomore album, If You Asked For a Picture, due May 2 via Partisan Records.

The new track features what Teitelbaum describes as “the most timeless, pop-minded chorus” she’s ever written, backed by powerful girl-group harmonies. Despite its stadium-sized sound, the song offers an intimate emotional reckoning with its hook, “23’s a baby, why’d you have a baby?” exploring generational trauma and parental relationships.

“The song is partially about being in your twenties and feeling like you’re supposed to know everything (your parents even had kids around that age!) yet you’re truly in the weeds trying to figure out who you are,” Teitelbaum explains. “I wanted it to have a bit of a nursery rhyme feel. It’s a heavy subject so it was important to have fun when we made it.” The release comes with a Yazz Jansen-directed video loosely inspired by the DILFS of Disneyland Instagram account.

To support the album, Blondshell will embark on her “If You Asked For A Tour” headline run starting May 2 with an album release show at Hollywood Forever’s Masonic Lodge in Los Angeles. The extensive tour includes sold-out shows at DC’s 9:30 Club, Brooklyn Steel, and London’s Electric Brixton, with several venues upgraded due to demand.

You can grab our print issue (Issue 71) to read our exclusive interview with Blondshell. Read our review of her last album here.

Blondshell Tour Dates:

North American Tour Dates:

5/2/25 - Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever (Album Release show) - Los Angeles, CA #

5/28/25 – Belly Up Tavern – San Diego, CA ^

5/30/25 – The Fonda Theatre – Los Angeles, CA ^

5/31/25 – August Hall – San Francisco, CA ^

6/2/25 – Wonder Ballroom – Portland, OR ^

6/3/25 – The Showbox – Seattle, WA ^

6/6/25 – Soundwell – Salt Lake City, UT ^

6/8/25 – Gothic Theatre – Denver, CO (Venue Upgrade) ^

6/11/25 – Fine Line – Minneapolis, MN *

6/13/25 – Metro – Chicago, IL *

6/14/25 – Skully’s Music Diner – Columbus, OH *

6/16/25 – Phoenix Concert Theater – Toronto, ON * (Venue Upgrade)

6/17/25 – Theatre Fairmount – Montreal, QC *

6/19/25 – Royale – Boston, MA % (Venue Upgrade)

6/20/25 – Brooklyn Steel – New York, NY % (Venue Upgrade) SOLD OUT

6/21/25 – Union Transfer – Philadelphia, PA %

6/24/25 – 9:30 Club – Washington, DC % SOLD OUT

6/26/25 – Orange Peel – Asheville, NC %

6/27/25 – Variety Playhouse – Atlanta, GA %

6/28/25 – Basement East – Nashville, TN %

*support from Meg Elsier

# support from Draag

^ support from Jahnah Camille

% support from Daffo

EU/UK Tour Dates:

7/10/25 - Madrid, ES @ MadCool Festival

7/12/25 - Trancin, SK @ Pohoda Festival

7/13/25 - Vienna, AT @ Wiener Stadthalle &

9/2/25 - Dublin, IE @ Button Factory + (Venue Upgrade)

9/4/25 - Manchester, UK @ New Century +

9/6/25 - Glasgow, UK @ QMU + (Venue Upgrade)

9/7/25 - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club +

9/8/25 - Bristol, UK @ SWX +

9/10/25 - Brighton, UK @ Chalk +

9/11/25 - London, UK @ Electric Brixton + (2nd Night Added)

9/12/25 - London, UK @ Electric Brixton + SOLD OUT

9/14/25 - Lille, FR @ L’Aéronef #

9/15/25 - Paris, FR @ Le Trabendo #

9/17/25 - Brussels, BE @ Botanique #

9/18/25 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Tolhuistuin #

9/20/25 - Hamburg, DE @ Reeperbahn Festival

9/21/25 - Copenhagen, DK @ VEGA #

9/23/25 - Berlin, DE @ Hole44 #