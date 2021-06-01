News

Bored At My Grandma’s House Releases New Single "China Doll (Demo)" is out ahead of Leeds independent compilation "Side By Side"





Leeds based dreampop songwriter-producer Amber Strawbridge AKA Bored At My Grandma’s House has shared new single “China Doll (Demo)”, alongside news of her debut Leeds headline and appearance at Radio 1’s Big Weekend. “China Doll” is the final track to be taken from Leeds label and development organisation Come Play With Me’s forthcoming compilation Side By Side before its official release on Friday 11th June 2021.

Following on from the Sometimes I Forget You’re Human Too EP release on Clue Records earlier this year, “China Doll (Demo)” explores a similar sonic territory, this time around recorded completely at home. The new track marries lo-fi production with harmony-laden double tracked vocals, softly-strummed acoustic guitar layers and modulated keyboards, while the haunting outro features a violin cameo from Amber’s dad David.

Influenced by the likes of Slowdive, Wolf Alice & Alvvays among others, Amber named the project Bored At My Grandmas House to reflect the manner in which those early ideas were born; writing songs as an exercise in passing time while quite literally bored at her Grandma’s place. With ongoing support from BBC Radio 1 and 6 Music and recent live sessions for Rough Trade and BBC Introducing, Bored At My Grandma’s House has quickly become one of the region’s most exciting new voices.

Alongside the Come Play With Me release of ‘China Doll (Demo)’, Bored At My Grandma’s House will play her debut Leeds headline show at Hyde Park Book Club in association with Brudenell Social Club on 29th October with tickets on sale now.

About “China Doll (Demo)”, Amber Strawbridge says:

“China Doll is about a time where loads of cool things were happening to me like getting signed, my music doing well and achieving things I never thought I could’ve achieved if you’d asked me last year yet I was feeling super low. It’s about feeling not very happy during a time when people would expect you to be happiest. The second verse touches on how I stayed super busy during lockdown as a form of distraction from how I was really feeling. Keeping busy means you don’t really get time to process emotions so it’s a method of avoidance. The track was written and recorded towards the end of lockdown 1. I produced and mixed everything in my room and it features my dad on violin, it was super simple, super quick but I think it’s best when it happens like that!”

In the meantime, here is a recent live session and interview Amber did for Leeds Panoramic.

