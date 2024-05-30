News

All





Bored Marsh Announce Debut EP Hotly-tipped Nottingham four-piece also announce EP launch show for September

Web Exclusive

Hotly-tipped Nottingham four-piece Bored Marsh have announced the release of their debut EP. Entitled Idiot, the four-track EP is set to be released on Friday 27th September and will be preceded by a single, “Alright, OK!” in July.

Recorded by Richard Collins (Snug Recording Company) and Phil Booth (JT Soar) at the legendary studio-cum-venue JT Soar and co-produced with the band themselves, the EP follows the band’s previous two singles “The Grind” and “A Better Way (Don’t Start)” which both came out last year.

The full tracklisting for Idiot is as follows :-

“Alright, OK!”

“Idiot”

“Come Around”

“Honest Day’s Work”

The band have also announced an EP launch at Rough Trade Nottingham on the same day as Idiot is released (Friday 27th September). Support comes from electronic trio TRANKS, who are currently receiving a fair bit of attention themselves, and fellow Nottingham outfit Hhymn, with Under the Radar’s Dom Gourlay and Jimi Arundell on DJ duties.



Tickets are available to purchase HERE priced £7 each.

In the meantime, Bored Marsh are lined up to play a couple of all day events in June and July. Following on from this month’s heavily praised performances at Focus Wales and Dot To Dot festivals, the band will play Forza Fest next Saturday (8th June) in The Big Shed at The Navigation alongside The Chase, The Publics and Mollie Ralph among others. Last few tickets available HERE.

Then on Saturday 6th July, Bored Marsh headline Nottingham Waterfront Festival on a bill which also includes Otala, Stuart Pearce, TRANKS and Rain Age among those playing. Grab your tickets HERE.

<p>