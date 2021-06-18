 Bre Kennedy Debuts New Single “Control” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Friday, June 18th, 2021  
Bre Kennedy Debuts New Single “Control”

New LP Coming Soon

Jun 18, 2021 By Caleb Campbell
With intricate storytelling, rich pop sensibilities, and startling songwriting, singer/songwriter Bre Kennedy has been quickly making a name for herself in the vein of singer/songwriters like Cat Power, Feist, or Stevie Nicks. Most recently, Kennedy debuted her 2020 sophomore EP, Twenty-Something, and she is now back, building to her new full-length album, coming this August. Kennedy has returned this week sharing her latest single, “Control”

“Control” brings Kennedy’s songwriting into newly anthemic territory with the addition of a towering string section, transforming her lyricism from contemplative to free-wheeling. A powerful crescendoing chorus and subtly catchy melodies make for a track that sports both a plaintive folk tenderness and a defiant pop side, all brought together by Kennedy’s deft vocal abilities.

Kennedy shares of the song, “‘Control’ is my 3rd single off my new album, coming this August. This was the first song I wrote in a zoom session over quarantine. I wrote it as an anthemic celebration of letting go of the things I can’t control in my life. After the last year we all experienced, I wanted to write a song that felt like you could scream/sing in your car after a long day.”

Check out the song below and watch for Note To Self, coming this August.



