Bright Eyes Announce New 2021 Tour Dates with Lucy Dacus Supporting; First Tour in 10 Years Japanese Breakfast and Waxahatchee Will Also Each Support One Show





Bright Eyes (Conor Oberst, Mike Mogis, and Nathaniel Wolcott) have announced some new summer tour dates, in what will be their first tour in 10 years. The shows go down this July and August and Lucy Dacus will support all dates. One show will also feature Japanese Breakfast and Waxahatchee will be opening another show. Tickets go on sale this Friday. Check out all the dates below.

Their newest album, Down in the Weeds, Where the World Once Was, came out last year on Dead Oceans and made it to #50 on our Top 100 Albums of 2020 list.

The live band for this tour will also feature Down in the Weeds contributors Jon Theodore (drums), Macey Taylor (bass), and Miwi LaLupa (guitar/vocals), as well as with a chamber orchestra.

In February Bright Eyes shared a cover of Vic Chesnutt’s 2009 song “Flirted With You All My Life.”

Last year, the band shared a song for Planned Parenthood, “Miracle of Life,” which featured Phoebe Bridgers.

Read our interview with Bright Eyes on Down in the Weeds, Where the World Once Was.

Bright Eyes Tour Dates:

July:

(All shows with Lucy Dacus)

Tue 27 - Lewiston, NY @ Artpark Amphitheatre *

Wed 28 - New Haven, CT @ Westville Music Bowl * #

Thu 29 - Bethlehem, PA @ Levitt Pavilion SteelStacks

Fri 30 - Worcester, MA @ The Palladium (outdoors)

Sat 31 - New York, NY @ Forest Hills Tennis Stadium ^



August:



Tue 03 - Charlottesville, VA @ Ting Pavilion *

Wed 04 - Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater *

Thu 05 - Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit *

Fri 06 - Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern *

Sat 07 - Atlanta, GA @The Eastern *

Sun - 08 - Birmingham, AL @ Sloss Furnaces *



* New date

# Japanese Breakfast + Lucy Dacus supporting

^ Waxahatchee + Lucy Dacus supporting

