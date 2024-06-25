News

Bright Eyes Announce New Album and Tour, Share Video for New Song “Bells and Whistles” Five Dice, All Threes All Due Out September 20 via Dead Oceans

Photography by Nik Freitas

Bright Eyes have announced a new album, Five Dice, All Threes, and shared its first single, “Bells and Whistles.” They have also announced some tour dates. Five Dice, All Threes features Cat Power and The National’s Matt Berninger and is due out September 20 via Dead Oceans. Check out the new single below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover artwork, as well as the tour dates.

Bright Eyes is Conor Oberst, Mike Mogis, and Nathaniel Wolcott. Five Dice, All Threes is the band’s 10th studio album and follows Down in the Weeds, Where the World Once Was, which came out in 2020 via Dead Oceans. Read our interview with Bright Eyes on the album.

The band self-produced the new album, which was recorded at ARC, in Omaha, Nebraska, the studio run by Mogis and Oberst.

Oberst had this to say about “Bells and Whistles” in a press release: “This is a song about the many little details in life that can seem insignificant or frivolous or temporary at the time but eventually end up forming your destiny. And it’s also kind of a whistle while you work scenario.”

Five Dice, All Threes Tracklist:

1. Five Dice

2. Bells and Whistles

3. El Capitan

4. Bas Jan Ader

5. Tiny Suicides

6. All Threes

7. Rainbow Overpass

8. Hate

9. Real Feel 105°

10. Spun Out

11. Trains Still Run On Time

12. The Time I Have Left

13. Tin Soldier Boy

Bright Eyes Tour Dates:

Thursday, September 19 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel

Saturday, September 21 - Chicago, IL - Riot Fest

Sunday, September 22 - Omaha, NE - Steelhouse Omaha

Friday, October 11- Oakland, CA - Fox Theater

Saturday, October 12 - Los Angeles, CA - The Bellwether

Sunday, October 13 - Las Vegas, NV - Best Friends Forever Music Festival

Sunday, November 10 - Wolverhampton, UK - Wulfrun Hall

Monday, November 11 - London, UK - O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

Tuesday, November 12 - Nijmegen, Netherlands - Doornroosje

Wednesday, November 13 - Ghent, Belgium - Ha Concerts

Thursday, November 14 - Cologne, Germany - Carlswerk Victoria

Friday, November 15 - Berlin, Germany - Tempodrom

Saturday, November 16 - Weissenhauser Strand, Germany - Rolling Stone Beach

Monday, November 18 - Stockholm, Sweden - FållanY

Tuesday, November 19 - Oslo, Norway - Parkteatret

