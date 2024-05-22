News

All





Bumbershot Festival Announces 2024 Lineup – Pavement, James Blake, Courtney Barnett, and More Plus Kurt Vile, Ladytron, Kim Gordon, Black Belt Eagle Scout, Mercury Rev, Pom Pom Squad, Squirrel Flower, Lauren Mayberry, and Others to Perform at Seattle’s Labor Day Festival

Seattle’s Bumbershoot Arts and Music Festival have announced their 2024 lineup. Highlights include Pavement, James Blake, Courtney Barnett, Kurt Vile, Ladytron, Kim Gordon, Black Belt Eagle Scout, Mercury Rev, Pom Pom Squad, Squirrel Flower, Lauren Mayberry, Ted Leo and The Pharmacists, The Polyphonic Spree, Andrew Bird and Madison Cunningham performing together, BADBADNOTGOOD, and Lol Tolhurst x Budgie. Check out the full lineup below. The festival happens over Labor Day weekend (Aug 31 - September 1) and it’s the event’s 51st year.

Bumbershot also features culinary arts and visual arts. The former includes more than 50 different Pacific Northwest-focused restaurants, wineries, and breweries. The latter includes a new a new animation program, which will feature in-person presentations by the director of Nimona and the VFX supervisor and Production Designer on Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, among others.

Bumbershot 2024 Full Music Lineup:

Acid Tongue, All Them Witches, Aly & AJ, Angélica Garcia, Automatic, BADBADNOTGOOD, Balthvs, Black Belt Eagle Scout, Carl Cox, Corridor, Courtney Barnett, Cunningham / Bird, Cypress Hill, Dean Johnson, Disq, Emi Pop, Flesh Produce, Freddie Gibbs, George Clanton, Gold Chisme, Grynch, Helado Negro, Hurray for the Riff Raff, I Dont Know How But They Found Me, James Blake, k.flay, Kassa Overall, Kim Gordon, King Buffalo, Kultur Shock, Kurt Vile & The Violators, Ladytron, Lauren Mayberry, Lee Fields, Lemon Boy, Linda from Work, Lol Tolhurst x Budgie, Marc Rebillet, Me First and the Gimme Gimmes, Mercury Rev, Moor Mother, NAVVI, Neal Francis, Oh, Rose, Parisalexa, Pavement, Pink Siifu, Pom Pom Squad, Psymon Spine, Pure Bathing Culture, R E P O S A D O, Rocket, Spoon Benders, Squirrel Flower, St Paul and the Broken Bones, Stephanie Anne Johnson, Sux, Ted Leo and the Pharmacists, TEKE::TEKE, The Divorce, The Groovy Nobody, The Polyphonic Spree, Thee Sacred Souls, TK & The Holy Know-Nothings, Tres Leches, and Warren Dunes.

It costs $70 for a single day pass and $125 for a two-day pass. Tickets are available at www.bumbershoot.com.

Subscribe to Under the Radar’s print magazine.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.