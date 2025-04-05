News

Car Seat Headrest Share Eight-Minute New Song “CCF (I’m Gonna Stay With You)” The Scholars Due Out May 2 via Matador

Photography by Carlos Cruz

Car Seat Headrest are releasing a new album/rock opera, The Scholars, on May 2 via Matador. Now they have shared its second single, the eight-minute “CCF (I’m Gonna Stay With You).” Watch the song’s animated video below.

Previously the band shared the album’s first single, the 11-minute multi-part track “Gethsemane,” via a short film. It was #1 on our Songs of the Week list.

A press release explains the concept of the album in greater detail: “Set at the fictional college campus Parnassus University, the songs on The Scholars are populated with students and staff whose travails illuminate a loose narrative of life, death, and rebirth.”

The band collectively had this to say about the character at the center of “CCF” in a press release: “Beolco is a student of Parnassus University, a college founded in ages past by a famed playwright known as the Scop. Beolco is deeply fond of both the college and the Scop, believing himself to be spiritually connected or reincarnated from the playwright. He yearns for confirmation of this secret belief.”

Car Seat Headrest is frontman Will Toledo, lead guitarist Ethan Ives, drummer Andrew Katz, and bassist Seth Dalby. The band’s last album, Making a Door Less Open, came out in 2020 via Matador, meaning the band’s touring for that album was derailed by the pandemic.

Toledo self-produced the album, which has a wide range of influences, including Shakespeare, Mozart, classical opera, The Who’s Tommy, and David Bowie’s Ziggy Stardust. “One thing that can be a struggle with rock operas is that the individual songs kind of get sacrificed for the flow of the plot,” Toledo says. “I didn’t want to sacrifice that to make a very fluid narrative. And so this is sort of a middle ground where each song can be a character and it’s like each one is coming out on center stage and they have their song and dance.”

Car Seat Headrest started out as a solo project from Toledo, but over the years has grown into a full on collaborative band.

“What we’ve been doing more of in recent years is just taking the pulses of each other,” says Toledo. “We’ve really been leaning into that sort of cocoon that started off with the pandemic years and just turned into this special space that we were creating all on our own. I was coming out of it as a solo project and it always just felt like it was in pieces. There’s the album we’re working on, and then there’s a live show that we’re doing, and then there’s everything in between. And it didn’t really feel to me like things got in sync in an inner feeling way until this record, with that internal communal energy. And it’s become that band feeling for me in a much more realized way. That’s been a big journey.”

Car Seat Headrest Tour Dates:

May 16 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Block Party

June 7 - New York, NY - Governors Ball

June 28 - Washington, DC - The Anthem

July 12 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom

July 26 - Chicago, IL - Salt Shed (Fairgrounds)

August 8 - Los Angeles, CA - The Greek

September 12 - Philadelphia, PA - Highmark Skyline at the Mann Center

September 27 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall

November 1 - Oakland, CA - The Fox

