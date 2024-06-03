News

Caribou Shares Video for New Song “Broke My Heart” and Announces Tour Dates North American Dates This Fall, UK and EU Shows Next Year

Photography by Fabrice Bourgelle

Caribou (aka Dan Snaith) has shared a new song, “Broke My Heart,” via an animated music video. He has also announced some new tour dates, including some North American ones this fall and some UK and EU ones for next year. Check out the song and tour dates below.

Snaith had this to say about the song in a press release: “I always find it hard to believe those ‘it came to me in a dream’ stories about songs arriving fully formed… but this one was pretty close to that, which is not how it usually goes for me. I sat down at a piano one day and the string riff was just there at my fingertips and the vocal melody followed right behind it. I wish they all happened like that.”

“Broke My Heart” follows “Honey,” a new song Caribou shared in April with a music video featuring a steady stream of flamingos.

In recent years, Snaith has mainly been releasing music under his Daphni moniker, including the 2022 album Cherry. Caribou’s last album, Suddenly, was released in February 2020 via Merge. It was the first Caribou album since 2014’s Our Love. In 2021, he shared the new song “You Can Do It,” via a video featuring a whole lot of dogs.

Caribou Tour Dates:

2024 Live Dates:



October 14, Tokyo, JP @ O-East

October 17, Amsterdam, NL @ Amsterdam Dance Event *

November 8, Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum *

November 9, Portland, OR @ Roseland *

November 10, Seattle, WA @ Showbox Sodo *

November 12, Oakland, CA @ Fox *

November 13, Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Expo Hall *

November 15, Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom * ^

November 17, 2024 Chicago, IL @ Salt Shed *

November 18, Atlanta, GA @ Eastern *

November 19, Washington D.C. @ Anthem *

November 20, 2024 Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall *

November 21, 2024 Queens, NY @ Great Hall at Avant Gardner *

November 23, Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall *

November 25, Montreal, QC @ L’Olympia *



* = support from Yunè Pinku

^ = with Joy Orbison



2025 Live Dates:



February 3, Paris @ Zenith Paris, FR @ La Villette

February 4, Esch/Alzette, LX @ Rockhal

February 6, London, UK @ Roundhouse

Feb 7, London, UK @ Roundhouse

Feb 8, London, UK @ Roundhouse

February 9, Leeds, UK @ 02 Academy

February 10, Bristol, UK @ Bristol Beacon

February 11, Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique

February 12, Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique

February 14, Berlin, DE @ UFO (Velodrom)

