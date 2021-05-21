News

Cat Clyde and Jeremie Albino Debut New Album And Video For “What Am I Living For” Blue Blue Blue Is Out Now - Stream It Below





Canadian singer/songwriters Cat Clyde and Jeremie Albino are two musical kindred spirits, fans of classic old school country, folk, blues, and soul that they’ve incorporated into their own musical stylings. After meeting in 2018 the pair bonded over their shared music taste and decided to collaborate. In the midst of both recording new projects, the pair decamped to Albino’s country house and undertook all-night jam sessions, recording seven classic covers and two new originals for a new album, Blue Blue Blue.

Today the pair have returned, sharing the full album and the new video for “What Am I Living For,” premiering with Under the Radar.

Much like the record as a whole, “What Am I Living For” is a plaintive excavation of heart-on-the-sleeve Americana and old-school country. Unlike some of Cat Clyde’s other projects where she struts and rages, such as her punk outfit Shitbats, Clyde and Albino feel honest and open here. Their voices intertwine over keening country instrumentals, heart-stirring blues-tinged numbers, and rustic folk offerings, each track offering a peek into the connection between two musical confidantes. The pair share an evident collective love for the music that has shaped them, turning the record into the window to an effortless jam session.

Jeremie says of “What Am I Living For,” “Out on tour together we always had a couple playlists going in the van, and this Lee Dorsey song was a staple on those endless drives into the night. Whenever it came on it would always get the van singing. So when we went into the studio we knew we had to play this favourite of ours and boogie.

He goes on to say of the record, “I think the seeds of collaboration were planted early on for me and Cat. We first met at a gig in Toronto and as we got to know each other we realized we were cut from the same musical cloth. We both admired so many of the same musicians and we both grew up listening to so many of the same records. Lightnin’ Hopkins, Elizabeth Cotten, Micheal Hurley, Lonnie Johnson - the list goes on and on.”

Clyde continues, “This project was sparked from a moment in time when the both of us were at Jeremie’s country house playing music and letting loose. We set up in the living room and after the sun would go down we would jam, record, and play songs into the night. The song ‘You Were Born To Die’ was actually recorded in that session and was the song that really pushed us to create this entire record of songs we love by artists we admire.”

Check out the video below and the debut album here.

<a href="https://catclydeband.bandcamp.com/album/blue-blue-blue">Blue Blue Blue by Cat Clyde & Jeremie Albino</a><p>