CHAI Share New Song “Miniskirt” The Latest in the Adult Swim Singles Program





Japan’s CHAI have shared a new song “Miniskirt,” their first new single since the May release of their most recent album, WINK, on Sub Pop. It is the latest installment in this year’s Adult Swim Singles program. Listen below.

The band features Mana (lead vocals and keys), Kana (guitar), Yuna (drums), and Yuuki (bassist-lyricist).

CHAI previously shared the songs “ACTION,” “Donuts Mind If I Do,” and “Maybe Chocolate Chips” (featuring Ric Wilson) from WINK. “Maybe Chocolate Chips” was one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared another song from it, “Nobody Knows We Are Fun,” via a video for the single (which also made our Songs of the Week). Then they shared another song from it, “Ping Pong!,” via a music video inspired by retro 8-bit video games. The song featured YMCK and was also one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared a new video for the album’s “In Pink,” a song that features Mndsgn. “In Pink” was once again one of our Songs of the Week.

CHAI’s sophomore album, PUNK, was released in 2019 on Burger. Back in August of last year, CHAI teamed up with Spanish rock band Hinds for the joint single “United Girls Rock‘n’Roll Club.”



