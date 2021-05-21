CHAI – Stream the New Album and Watch the New “In Pink” Video; Plus Read Our Review and Interview

News

Japan’s CHAI have released a new album, WINK, today via Sub Pop. Now that it’s out, you can stream the whole thing below. Also, on Thursday we posted our new interview with CHAI (read that here) and today we posted our review of the album (read that here). Plus, they have shared a new video for the album’s “In Pink,” a song that features Mndsgn. Hideto Hotta directed the video, which features lots of beautiful cherry blossoms. Watch it below.

The band features Mana (lead vocals and keys), Kana (guitar), Yuna (drums), and Yuuki (bassist-lyricist).

CHAI had this to say about the “In Pink” video in a press release: “Each and everyone of us has our own color, and each of those colors possess their own kind of power! PINK is a strong yet gentle color, one that has the ability to make any and everyone shine! No matter who or how old you are! CHAI will continue to move forward, alongside the limitless color PINK! It’s that type of song! Enjoy it.”

CHAI previously shared the songs “ACTION,” “Donuts Mind If I Do,” and “Maybe Chocolate Chips” (featuring Ric Wilson) from WINK. “Maybe Chocolate Chips” was one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared another song from it, “Nobody Knows We Are Fun,” via a video for the single (which also made our Songs of the Week). Then they shared another song from it, “Ping Pong!,” via a music video inspired by retro 8-bit video games. The song featured YMCK and was also one of our Songs of the Week.

CHAI’s sophomore album, PUNK, was released in 2019 on Burger. Back in August of last year, CHAI teamed up with Spanish rock band Hinds for the joint single “United Girls Rock‘n’Roll Club.”

<a href="https://chaiofficial.bandcamp.com/album/wink">WINK by CHAI</a>

