Charli XCX Shares Video for New Song “Good Ones” “The first single of my new chapter embraces all that my life has to offer in today’s world—fame, glamour, inner demons, and global hits.”

Photography by Terrence O'Connor



Charli XCX has shared a new song, “Good Ones,” via a video for it. Hannah Lux Davis co-directed the cinematic video, which was filmed in Mexico and features Charli XCX and her backup dancers being provocative at a funeral. Watch it below.

The singer had this to say about the song in a statement:

“Today, I, the inimitable Charli XCX, am releasing a brand new single ‘Good Ones,’ accompanied by a twisted, dramatic, and quite frankly electrifying music video.

“The first single of my new chapter embraces all that my life has to offer in today’s world—fame, glamour, inner demons, and global hits. ‘Good Ones’ was produced by Oscar Holter of Max Martin’s Wolf Cousins entity, and laments my inability to keep hold of healthy relationships, instead being endlessly drawn back to the dysfunctional and toxic.

“Filmed in Mexico and co-directed by my new favorite director: Hannah Lux Davis, the ‘Good Ones’ video sees me dramatically mourning the untimely loss of my partner as I battle with the realization that once again I’ve abandoned the goodness in my life, in favor of the sinister, with a visual aesthetic that marks a new era of me: Charli XCX.”

Last year Charli XCX released how i’m feeling now, a new album written and recorded under lockdown during the pandemic. Charli XCX released another new album, simply titled Charli, in 2019.

Read our 2013 cover story article on Charli XCX.

