 Charli XCX Shares Video for New Song “Good Ones” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Friday, September 3rd, 2021  
Subscribe

Charli XCX Shares Video for New Song “Good Ones”

“The first single of my new chapter embraces all that my life has to offer in today’s world—fame, glamour, inner demons, and global hits.”

Sep 02, 2021 By Mark Redfern Photography by Terrence O'Connor
Bookmark and Share


Charli XCX has shared a new song, “Good Ones,” via a video for it. Hannah Lux Davis co-directed the cinematic video, which was filmed in Mexico and features Charli XCX and her backup dancers being provocative at a funeral. Watch it below.

The singer had this to say about the song in a statement:

“Today, I, the inimitable Charli XCX, am releasing a brand new single ‘Good Ones,’ accompanied by a twisted, dramatic, and quite frankly electrifying music video.

“The first single of my new chapter embraces all that my life has to offer in today’s world—fame, glamour, inner demons, and global hits. ‘Good Ones’ was produced by Oscar Holter of Max Martin’s Wolf Cousins entity, and laments my inability to keep hold of healthy relationships, instead being endlessly drawn back to the dysfunctional and toxic.

“Filmed in Mexico and co-directed by my new favorite director: Hannah Lux Davis, the ‘Good Ones’ video sees me dramatically mourning the untimely loss of my partner as I battle with the realization that once again I’ve abandoned the goodness in my life, in favor of the sinister, with a visual aesthetic that marks a new era of me: Charli XCX.”

Last year Charli XCX released how i’m feeling now, a new album written and recorded under lockdown during the pandemic. Charli XCX released another new album, simply titled Charli, in 2019.

Read our 2013 cover story article on Charli XCX.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #68

Apr 21, 2021 Issue #68 - Japanese Breakfast and HAIM (The Protest Issue)

Most Recent