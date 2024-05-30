News

Charly Bliss Share Video for New Song “Calling You Out” and Announce Tour FOREVER Due Out August 16 via Lucky Number

Photography by Natalie Piserchio

Charly Bliss are releasing a new album, FOREVER, on August 16 via Lucky Number. Now they have shared its second single, “Calling You Out,” via a music video. They have also announced some tour dates for this fall. Check out the video below, followed by the tour dates.

Charly Bliss is Eva Hendricks, Sam Hendricks, Spencer Fox, and Dan Shure. Sam Hendricks co-produced the album with Jake Luppen (Hippo Campus) and Caleb Wright (Samia).

Hendricks had this to say about “Calling You Out” in a press release: “Falling in love with someone wonderful, I didn’t know how to not fall into the same bullshit that was part of all my previous relationships—namely jealousy. I wasted a lot of time at the beginning trying to poke holes, to see if it was all for real. I think I was trying to protect myself, I’ll find the catch before the catch finds me! But there was no catch.”

Adam Kolodny directed the “Calling You Out” video and a press release states that it’s “inspired by the Beastie Boys “Shake Your Rump” music video from 1989 and Wong Kar-wai’s 1995 film Fallen Angels.”

Previously the band shared the album’s first single, “Nineteen,” via a music video. “Nineteen” was one of our Songs of the Week.

FOREVER follows their 2019 album, Young Enough, and 2019 EP, Supermoon. In 2023 the band released two new songs—“You Don’t Even Know Me Anymore” and “I Need a New Boyfriend” (which was one of our Songs of the Week and accompanied by a dating site)—neither of which are on the new album.

Young Enough was picked as our Album of the Week.

Check out our review of their Supermoon EP.

Charly Bliss Tour Dates:

Sept 5 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

Sept 6 - Cambridge, MA @ Royale

Sept 9 - Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

Sept 11 - Toronto, ON @ Adelaide Hall

Sept 12 - Ann Arbor, MI @ The Blind Pig

Sept 13 - Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge

Sept 14 - Cudahy, WI @ X-Ray Arcade

Sept 17 - St Paul, MN @ Turf Club

Sept 18 - St Louis, MO @ Old Rock House

Sept 20 - Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater

Sept 23 - Portland, OR @ Mission Theater

Sept 24 - Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

Sept 26 - San Francisco, CA @ Bimbo’s 365 Club

Sept 29 - Los Angeles, CA @ Echoplex

Sept 30 - Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room

Oct 1 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Rebel Lounge

Oct 4 - Austin, TX @ Parish

Oct 5 - Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

Oct 7 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade (Hell)

Oct 8 - Nashville, TN @ Exit/In

Oct 10 - Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

