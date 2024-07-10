News

Charly Bliss Share Video for New Song “Waiting For You” FOREVER Due Out August 16 via Lucky Number

Photography by Milan Dileo

Charly Bliss are releasing a new album, FOREVER, on August 16 via Lucky Number. Now they have shared its third single, “Waiting For You,” via a music video. Henry Kaplan directed the video. Watch it below.

Charly Bliss is Eva Hendricks, Sam Hendricks, Spencer Fox, and Dan Shure. Sam Hendricks co-produced the album with Jake Luppen (Hippo Campus) and Caleb Wright (Samia).

In a press release, Hendricks says “Waiting For You” is “a love song for my bandmates. While I was separated from Sam, Spencer, and Dan during the pandemic, I remember watching videos of us playing shows and thinking, ‘How could I have taken this for granted?’ I couldn’t see how beautiful everything really was and how lucky we were. It was agonizing to be apart for that long but helpful, because I don’t think I’ll ever let myself forget that again.”

Of the song’s video, Hendricks adds: “The room is full of personal little Charly Bliss Easter eggs. Sam’s daughter’s first school photo, a t-shirt I made with my best friend Amanda at the mall when we were eight years old, birthday cards, letters, and notes. It had to be personal to match how sentimental the lyrics are, and Henry and the whole team worked so hard to make that possible.”

Previously the band shared the album’s first single, “Nineteen,” via a music video. “Nineteen” was one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared its second single, “Calling You Out,” via a music video. “Calling You Out” was also one of our Songs of the Week.

FOREVER follows their 2019 album, Young Enough, and 2019 EP, Supermoon. In 2023 the band released two new songs—“You Don’t Even Know Me Anymore” and “I Need a New Boyfriend” (which was one of our Songs of the Week and accompanied by a dating site)—neither of which are on the new album.

Young Enough was picked as our Album of the Week.

Check out our review of their Supermoon EP.

