Chelsea Wolfe Shares New Wonder Woman-Inspired Song “Diana” Dark Nights: Death Metal Soundtrack Due Out June 18 via Loma Vista

Photography by Robin Laananen



Chelsea Wolfe has shared a new song inspired by Wonder Woman, the fittingly titled “Diana” (which is the superhero’s birth name). It is the latest single to be taken from Dark Nights: Death Metal Soundtrack, which is a soundtrack to the DC Comics series Dark Nights: Death Metal, and is due out digitally on June 18 via Loma Vista. Wolfe has also voiced Wonder Woman in some online animated shorts connected to the soundtrack. She says the song is in particular inspired by a moment in the comic book between Wonder Woman and Wally West (who is one of the heroes to be The Flash, as well as Barry Allen and Jay Garrick). Listen below, via a visualizer for the song featuring images of Wonder Woman.

Wolfe had this to say in a press release: “It has been such an honor and delight to be involved in this whole project, from contributing a song to the soundtrack, to voicing Wonder Woman for the DC Comics Sonic Metalverse episodes. I really love the story and artwork of this Dark Nights: Death Metal series, and felt really drawn to Diana’s part in the story—her strength and perspective. There’s this moment in the first comic book issue where she meets with Wally West and he’s so drained from his travels and all he’s had to do. I picked up on this intimate energy between them that felt almost romantic, but more just like two old friends who have an understanding between them—a moment of comfort and respite amongst all the fighting and chaos. I ended up writing this song about that encounter. Working with Tyler Bates on ‘Diana’ was a great experience. He’s obviously so killer at creating music that feels like the soundtrack to your own movie, so between him and my co-producer Ben Chisholm there was this elevated sonic landscape surrounding the song that just brought it to a different level.”

Tyler Bates (Guardians of the Galaxy, Watchmen, John Wick) executive produced the soundtrack, which also features HEALTH, Soccer Mommy, IDLES, and more. Previously shared singles from the album are Maria Brink and Tyler Bates’ “Meet Me In The Fire (feat. Andy Biersack)” and Mastodon’s “Forged by Neron.” Check out the full tracklist below.

Dark Nights: Death Metal Soundtrack is due out digitally June 18, but gets a physical release on LP and CD on July 16. It’ll be available on “2xLP with exclusive Superman, Wonder Woman, and Batman vinyl variant covers, 11 limited edition character trading cards, and more.”

Greg Capullo and Scott Snyder created the comic book series, which “depicts a hellish Earth twisted beyond recognition, wherein the Justice League is at the mercy of the Dark Multiverse and a diabolical Batman Who Laughs.”

Wolfe’s most recent solo studio album, Birth of Violence, was released in 2019.

Dark Nights: Death Metal Soundtrack Tracklist:

1. Mastodon - “Forged by Neron”

2. Chelsea Wolfe - “Diana”

3. HEALTH, Tyler Bates - “ANTI-LIFE (feat. Chino Moreno)”

4. Maria Brink, Tyler Bates - “Meet Me In The Fire (feat. Andy Biersack)”

5. Grey Daze - “Anything, Anything”

6. Rise Against - “Broken Dreams, Inc.”

7. Manchester Orchestra - “Never Ending”

8. Denzel Curry, PlayThatBoiZay - “Bad Luck”

9. Carach Angren - “Skull With a Forked Tongue”

10. Starcrawler - “Good Time Girl”

11. GUNSHIP, Tyler Bates - “Berserker (feat. Dave Lombardo)”

12. Greg Puciato, Tyler Bates, Gil Sharone - “Now You’ve Really Done It”

13. Show Me The Body - “Stone Cold Earth”

14. IDLES - “Sodium”

15. Soccer Mommy - “Kissing in the Rain”

