Cherry Glazerr Share Video for New Song “Soft Drink” Single Out Now on Secretly Canadian





Cherry Glazerr (the Los Angeles-based band led by Clementine Creevy) have shared a new song, “Soft Drink,” via a video for it. It is their second single of 2021 and is out now on Secretly Canadian. Watch it below.

Creevy had this to say about the song in a press release: “I started with that synth line. It just popped into my head while I was driving and I like frantically recorded it into my voice memos while driving to the beach kind of down by Hermosa and Manhattan beach. I was randomly obsessed with the song ‘Naive’ by The Kooks and kind of listening to it a lot, and I think that sound crept in a little. The song is about yearning for some validation. Sometimes all you need is company and you’re not looking for anything specific, just someone to dance with. It was a lonely year obviously haha.”

The band released a new song titled “Rabbit Hole” in December of last year. In February they shared “Big Bang,” their first single of 2021 (it was one of our Songs of the Week). Cherry Glazerr’s most recent album, Stuffed & Ready, came out in 2017 on Secretly Canadian.

