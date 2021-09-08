News

All





!!! (Chk Chk Chk) Share Covers of Tracy Chapman’s “Fast Car” and R.E.M.’s “Man on the Moon”

Photography by Alvaro Guzman Otero



!!! (pronounced Chk Chk Chk) have shared a set of two new covers, delivering dance revampings of Tracy Chapman’s 1988 song “Fast Car” and R.E.M.’s 1992 song “Man on the Moon.” The band has also shared a video for their cover of “Man on the Moon” directed by drummer Chris Egan. The covers are out now as a double A-side single via Warp, and can be listened to below.

Frontman Nic Offer speaks about the new covers in a press release: “R.E.M. was known as the killer house party band in Athens, years before they became MTV darlings. We re-imagined ‘Man on the Moon’ as something they would play at those house parties, in the thick of the James Brown/Ohio Players sample era. The goal was to make ‘Fast Car’ sound even faster. Something u would play in a FAST FUCKING CAR. The verses are the bitter small town feel of it all and the chorus is the fast car on the open highway—into a night of possibilities….”

Last year, the band shared another double single with the songs “I’m Sick of This” and “So We Could Fuck.” Their most recent album, Wallop, came out in 2019 via Warp.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.