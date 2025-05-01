 Chris Farren Shares New Song “Cause of Death” | Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Thursday, May 1st, 2025  
Chris Farren Shares New Song “Cause of Death”

Standalone Single Out Now via Polyvinyl

May 01, 2025 By Mark Redfern

Chris Farren has shared a new single in honor of his birthday, “Cause of Death.” The song tackles our obsession with finding out how celebrities have died. Listen below, followed by Farren’s upcoming tour dates.

Farren had this to say about the song in a press release: “‘Cause of Death’ is about that morbid curiosity we all have (..right??) anytime there’s news of a death but the cause is left ambiguous. It’s a weird, kind of gross, voyeuristic tendency that I’m embarrassed about, but can’t seem to shake. Writing this song was an attempt to work through those thoughts and ideas. And it worked and I’m cured.”

His birthday was on Tuesday, when the song originally came out.

In 2023 Farren released Doom Singer, an album produced by Jay Som, on Polyvinyl.

Read our review of Doom Singer.

Chris Farren Tour Dates:

05/07 - Queens, NY @ TV Eye #
05/08 - Garwood, NJ @ Crossroads #
05/09 - Somerville, MA @ Warehouse XI #
05/10 - Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom #
05/11 - Philadelphia, PA @ Ukie Club #
05/13 - Washington, DC @ Comet Ping Pong #
05/14 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Bottlerocket #
05/15 - Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom - Tavern #
05/16 - Hamtramck, MI @ Sanctuary #
05/17 - Toronto, ON @ The Garrison #
05/18 - Montreal, QC @ Pouzza Fest #
10/24 - 10/26 - Gainesville, FL @ The FEST

# w/ Oceanator, Maura Weaver

