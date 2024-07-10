News

Christian Lee Hutson Announces New Album and Shares Video for New Song “After Hours” Paradise Pop. 10 Due Out on September 27 via ANTI-; Album Features Phoebe Bridgers and Maya Hawke

Photography by Michael Delaney

Singer/songwriter Christian Lee Hutson has announced the release of his new album, Paradise Pop. 10, which is due for release on September 27 via ANTI. Today he gives us a taste of what is coming with the lead track, “After Hours.” Find the music video below. Also find album details below.

Paradise Pop. 10 is co-produced with Phoebe Bridgers, Marshall Vore, and Joseph Lorge. The album also features guest vocals from Bridgers, Katy Kirb,y and Maya Hawke.

Hutson was born in Kanas City, Missouri but grew up in Los Angeles. Having recently moved to New York City aka the “eyes up” city, Hutson states in a press release: “I wanted to make an eyes up record. A looking forward record. ometimes when you live somewhere for a really long time, the place starts to feel like a memory graveyard. Every corner becomes kind of haunted in a way, kind of dragging you out of the present. That’s what LA became like for me. Spending so much time revisiting all these emotional landmarks ended up giving me the feeling that I was missing my life. Like it was passing me while I was looking the other way…. It felt really connected to the city. I would spend half my life in the car, just completely on autopilot, re-living my life, from the beginning, on repeat every day. He reminds himself: “You’re alive right now. You’re living your life today.”

Paradise Pop. 10 is named after a town in Indiana that Hutson spent some of his childhood in. He shares: “When I was a kid, my dad used to take me up there, mostly because of the novelty of the town limits sign, but also because it was so quiet and peaceful. For years, he would say that if life ever got too crazy, we could go up there and start living our real lives; be the people we were always meant to be.

“It occurred to me while making this record, that most of our lives we spend waiting to ‘be the people we were always meant to be.’ I wanted to name this record after that town because it always symbolized an arrival to me. It was the ‘when’ that I looked forward to as a child. ‘When’ it all made sense and I was finally who I was meant to be.”

Hutson’s last album was 2022’s Quitters.

Read our My Firsts interview with Hutson from 2020.

Paradise Pop. 10 Tracklist:

1. Tiger

2. Carousel Horses

3. Autopilot

4. Water Ballet

5. Candyland

6. Flamingos

7. Fan Fiction

8. After Hours

9. Forever Immortalized

10. Skeleton Crew

11. Beauty School

Christian Lee Hutson Tour Dates:

September 26 - South Pasadena Masonic Lodge - Los Angeles, CA

September 30 - Music Hall of Williamsburg - Brooklyn, NY

October 30 - Belleville - Oslo, Norway

October 31 - Debaser - Stockholm, Sweden

November 1 - Pustervik - Gothenburg, Sweden

November 2 - Ideal Bar - Copenhagen, Denmark

November 3 - Privatclub - Berlin, Germany

November 5 - Witloof Bar - Brussels, Belgium

November 6 - Paradiso Upstairs - Amsterdam, Netherlands

November 7 - Pitchfork Avant Garde - Paris, France

November 10 - Inside Seaside - Gdansk, Poland

November 12 - Dareshack - Bristol, UK

November 13 - Lafayette - London, UK

November 14 - The Lodge at Deaf Institute - Manchester, UK

November 15 - Oran Mor - Glasgow, UK

