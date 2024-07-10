Christian Lee Hutson Announces New Album and Shares Video for New Song “After Hours”
Paradise Pop. 10 Due Out on September 27 via ANTI-; Album Features Phoebe Bridgers and Maya Hawke
Jul 09, 2024 Photography by Michael Delaney
Singer/songwriter Christian Lee Hutson has announced the release of his new album, Paradise Pop. 10, which is due for release on September 27 via ANTI. Today he gives us a taste of what is coming with the lead track, “After Hours.” Find the music video below. Also find album details below.
Paradise Pop. 10 is co-produced with Phoebe Bridgers, Marshall Vore, and Joseph Lorge. The album also features guest vocals from Bridgers, Katy Kirb,y and Maya Hawke.
Hutson was born in Kanas City, Missouri but grew up in Los Angeles. Having recently moved to New York City aka the “eyes up” city, Hutson states in a press release: “I wanted to make an eyes up record. A looking forward record. ometimes when you live somewhere for a really long time, the place starts to feel like a memory graveyard. Every corner becomes kind of haunted in a way, kind of dragging you out of the present. That’s what LA became like for me. Spending so much time revisiting all these emotional landmarks ended up giving me the feeling that I was missing my life. Like it was passing me while I was looking the other way…. It felt really connected to the city. I would spend half my life in the car, just completely on autopilot, re-living my life, from the beginning, on repeat every day. He reminds himself: “You’re alive right now. You’re living your life today.”
Paradise Pop. 10 is named after a town in Indiana that Hutson spent some of his childhood in. He shares: “When I was a kid, my dad used to take me up there, mostly because of the novelty of the town limits sign, but also because it was so quiet and peaceful. For years, he would say that if life ever got too crazy, we could go up there and start living our real lives; be the people we were always meant to be.
“It occurred to me while making this record, that most of our lives we spend waiting to ‘be the people we were always meant to be.’ I wanted to name this record after that town because it always symbolized an arrival to me. It was the ‘when’ that I looked forward to as a child. ‘When’ it all made sense and I was finally who I was meant to be.”
Hutson’s last album was 2022’s Quitters.
Read our My Firsts interview with Hutson from 2020.
Paradise Pop. 10 Tracklist:
1. Tiger
2. Carousel Horses
3. Autopilot
4. Water Ballet
5. Candyland
6. Flamingos
7. Fan Fiction
8. After Hours
9. Forever Immortalized
10. Skeleton Crew
11. Beauty School
Christian Lee Hutson Tour Dates:
September 26 - South Pasadena Masonic Lodge - Los Angeles, CA
September 30 - Music Hall of Williamsburg - Brooklyn, NY
October 30 - Belleville - Oslo, Norway
October 31 - Debaser - Stockholm, Sweden
November 1 - Pustervik - Gothenburg, Sweden
November 2 - Ideal Bar - Copenhagen, Denmark
November 3 - Privatclub - Berlin, Germany
November 5 - Witloof Bar - Brussels, Belgium
November 6 - Paradiso Upstairs - Amsterdam, Netherlands
November 7 - Pitchfork Avant Garde - Paris, France
November 10 - Inside Seaside - Gdansk, Poland
November 12 - Dareshack - Bristol, UK
November 13 - Lafayette - London, UK
November 14 - The Lodge at Deaf Institute - Manchester, UK
November 15 - Oran Mor - Glasgow, UK
Subscribe to Under the Radar’s print magazine.
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #72
Apr 19, 2024 Issue #72 - The ‘90s Issue with The Cardigans and Thurston Moore
Most Recent
- Galaxie 500 Announce New Archival Album, Share Unreleased Tracks: “Shout You Down” and “I Wanna Live (News) —
- Spiritualized’s J Spaceman & John Coxon Announce Score and Share New Track “Mother’s Milk” (News) —
- Magdalena Bay Announce New Album, Share Video for New Song “Image” (News) —
- Premiere: We Are The Willows Share New Single “Forgiveness / Forgetness” (News) —
- illuminati hotties Shares Title Track “Power” from Upcoming Album (News) —
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.