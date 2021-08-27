News

CHVRCHES – Stream the New Album and Watch the “California” Lyric Video Screen Violence Due Out Tomorrow via Glassnote

Photography by Sebastian Mlynarski & Kevin J Thomson



Scottish electro-pop trio CHVRCHES have released a new album, Screen Violence, today via Glassnote. Now that it’s out you can stream the whole thing below. The band has also shared a new lyric video for the album’s “California,” which you can also watch below.

Screen Violence includes “He Said She Said,” a new song CHVRCHES shared in April that was one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared a video for the song that featured a metaphorical revolving door. When the album was announced in early June they shared another new song from it, “How Not to Drown,” which features Robert Smith of The Cure. Then they shared a video for “How Not to Drown.” “How Not to Drown” was also one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared a remix of “How Not to Drown” by Robert Smith. That was followed by the album’s third single, “Good Girls.” Then “Good Girls” got the music video treatment. After that, CHVRCHES traded remixes with John Carpenter and performed “Good Girls” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Screen Violence is the band’s fourth album and the follow-up to 2018’s Love Is Dead. Screen Violence was actually an early name for the band.

The album was recorded remotely during the pandemic, with Lauren Mayberry and Martin Doherty in Los Angeles and Iain Cook in Glasgow. The band self-produced the album.

“I think for me it was helpful to go into the process with the idea that I could write something escapist almost,” Mayberry said of the album in a previous press release. “That felt freeing initially, to have concepts and stories to weave your own feelings and experiences through but in the end, all the lyrics were definitely still personal.”

Doherty added: “To me, the screen aspect was a bit more literal. When we were making the record, it was like half of our lives were lived through screens. What began as a concept was now a lifeline.”

The press release also described the album as such: “Narrating the theme of screen violence in three main forms—on screen, by screens and through screens—the album touches on feelings of loneliness, disillusionment, fear, heartbreak and regret.”

CHVRCHES were on the cover of one of our print issues in 2015 and you can read the in-depth 8-page 5,600-word cover story feature on the band here. You can also read our bonus digital magazine Q&A with them here.

CHVRCHES U.S. Tour Dates:

11/09/21 Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

11/10 - 11/12/21 Austin, TX - ACL Live

11/14/21 Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom

11/15/21 Tulsa, OK - Cain’s Ballroom

11/17/21 Minneapolis, MN - Armory

11/18/21 Milwaukee, WI - The Riverside Theater

11/19/21 Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

11/20/21 Columbus, OH - Express Live!

11/22/21 Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

11/23/21 Detroit, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre

11/24/21 Toronto, ON - History

11/26/21 New York, NY - Terminal 5

11/27/21 New York, NY - Terminal 5

11/30/21 Washington, DC - Anthem

12/01/21 Boston, MA - House of Blues

12/02/21 New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall

12/03/21 Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall

12/05/21 Cincinnati, OH - Ovation

12/06/21 St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

12/08/21 Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom

12/09/21 Boulder, CO - Boulder Theater

12/10/21 Salt Lake City, UT - Union

12/11/21 Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl

12/13/21 San Diego, CA - Observatory North Park

12/14/21 San Diego, CA - Observatory North Park

12/16/21 San Francisco, CA - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

12/17/21 Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium

12/18/21 Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium

