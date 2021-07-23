News

Coldplay Share 10-Minute-Long New Space-Inspired Song “Coloratura” Music of the Spheres Due Out October 15 via Parlophone/Atlantic

Photography by James Marcus Haney



Coldplay are releasing a new album, Music of the Spheres, on October 15 via Parlophone/Atlantic. Now they have shared its second single, the 10-minute-plus album closer “Coloratura.” It’s a song partly about space that name-checks the astronomer Galileo, the asteroid Oumuamua, and the star Betelgeuse. It’s a bit prog rock and Pink Floyd-lite, but also with some Beatles-esque piano parts, before becoming more of a Coldplay anthem, with Chris Martin singing, “In this crazy world, it’s true/I just want you.” Listen below, via a lyric video.

Swedish pop producer Max Martin produced Music of the Spheres. Five of the album’s 12 song titles are simply emojis. Previously the band shared its first single, “Higher Power,” via a video for it. “Higher Power” was launched via the International Space Station and a video chat between the band and French ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet, who was on board the station.

Coldplay’s last album, Everyday Life, came out in 2019 via Parlophone/Atlantic.

