Wednesday, June 23rd, 2021  
Colleen Green Announces New Album, Shares Video for New Song “I Wanna Be a Dog”

Cool Due Out September 10 via Hardly Art

Jun 23, 2021 By Mark Redfern Photography by Jason MacDonald
Singer/songwriter/guitarist Colleen Green has announced a new album, Cool, and shared its first single, “I Wanna Be a Dog,” via a video for it. The song is about longing for the simple life dogs lead. Cool is Green’s first new album in six years and is due out September 10 via Hardly Art. Steele O’ Neal directed the “I Wanna Be a Dog” video, which partially features Green at a dog park. Check it out below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art.

Cool is Green’s fourth album and the follow-up to 2015’s very well-received I Want to Grow Up. Green co-produced the album with Gordon Raphael, which was mixed by Brendan Eder. The album was recorded at various Southern California studios: comp-ny (Glendale), Tenement Yard (North Hollywood), and Cosmic Vinyl (Los Angeles). Frida Claeson Johansson mastered Cool at Svenska Grammofonstudion in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Cool Tracklist:

1. Someone Else
2. I Wanna Be a Dog
3. Posi Vibes
4. Highway
5. Natural Chorus
6. You Don’t Exist
7. It’s Nice to Be Nice
8. How Much Should You Love a Husband?
9. I Believe in Love
10. Pressure to Cum

