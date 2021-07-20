Colleen Green Goes Sailing in the Video for New Song “It’s Nice to Be Nice”
Cool Due Out September 10 via Hardly Art
Singer/songwriter/guitarist Colleen Green is releasing a new album, Cool, on September 10 via Hardly Art. Now she has shared its second single, “It’s Nice to Be Nice,” via a video for it featuring Green performing the song on a sailboat. Renee Lusano directed the video. In a press release Green simply calls it “a nice video for a nice song.” Watch it below.
Previously Green shared Cool’s first single, “I Wanna Be a Dog,” via a video for it. “I Wanna Be a Dog” was one of our Songs of the Week.
Cool is Green’s fourth album and the follow-up to 2015’s very well-received I Want to Grow Up. Green co-produced the album with Gordon Raphael, which was mixed by Brendan Eder. The album was recorded at various Southern California studios: comp-ny (Glendale), Tenement Yard (North Hollywood), and Cosmic Vinyl (Los Angeles). Frida Claeson Johansson mastered Cool at Svenska Grammofonstudion in Gothenburg, Sweden.
