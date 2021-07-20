 Colleen Green Goes Sailing in the Video for New Song “It’s Nice to Be Nice” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Tuesday, July 20th, 2021  
Subscribe

Colleen Green Goes Sailing in the Video for New Song “It’s Nice to Be Nice”

Cool Due Out September 10 via Hardly Art

Jul 19, 2021 By Mark Redfern
Bookmark and Share


Singer/songwriter/guitarist Colleen Green is releasing a new album, Cool, on September 10 via Hardly Art. Now she has shared its second single, “It’s Nice to Be Nice,” via a video for it featuring Green performing the song on a sailboat. Renee Lusano directed the video. In a press release Green simply calls it “a nice video for a nice song.” Watch it below.

Previously Green shared Cool’s first single, “I Wanna Be a Dog,” via a video for it. “I Wanna Be a Dog” was one of our Songs of the Week.

Cool is Green’s fourth album and the follow-up to 2015’s very well-received I Want to Grow Up. Green co-produced the album with Gordon Raphael, which was mixed by Brendan Eder. The album was recorded at various Southern California studios: comp-ny (Glendale), Tenement Yard (North Hollywood), and Cosmic Vinyl (Los Angeles). Frida Claeson Johansson mastered Cool at Svenska Grammofonstudion in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #68

Apr 21, 2021 Issue #68 - Japanese Breakfast and HAIM (The Protest Issue)

Most Recent