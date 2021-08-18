 Colleen Green Shares New Song “Someone Else” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, August 18th, 2021  
Subscribe

Colleen Green Shares New Song “Someone Else”

Cool Due Out September 10 via Hardly Art

Aug 18, 2021 By Mark Redfern Photography by Jason MacDonald
Bookmark and Share


Singer/songwriter/guitarist Colleen Green is releasing a new album, Cool, on September 10 via Hardly Art. Now she has shared its third single, album opener “Someone Else.” Listen below.

Green had this to say about the song in a press release: “This song is about double standards within a relationship, and how they can go both ways. It’s about coming to terms with you how you actually feel about something and taking responsibility for how that affects you. It’s about taking back power in a one-sided relationship and not letting someone else dictate your happiness. It’s about choices and the act of making them.”

Previously Green shared Cool’s first single, “I Wanna Be a Dog,” via a video for it. “I Wanna Be a Dog” was one of our Songs of the Week. Then she shared its second single, “It’s Nice to Be Nice,” via a video for it featuring Green performing the song on a sailboat.

Cool is Green’s fourth album and the follow-up to 2015’s very well-received I Want to Grow Up. Green co-produced the album with Gordon Raphael, which was mixed by Brendan Eder. The album was recorded at various Southern California studios: comp-ny (Glendale), Tenement Yard (North Hollywood), and Cosmic Vinyl (Los Angeles). Frida Claeson Johansson mastered Cool at Svenska Grammofonstudion in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #68

Apr 21, 2021 Issue #68 - Japanese Breakfast and HAIM (The Protest Issue)

Most Recent