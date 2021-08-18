News

Colleen Green Shares New Song “Someone Else” Cool Due Out September 10 via Hardly Art

Photography by Jason MacDonald



Singer/songwriter/guitarist Colleen Green is releasing a new album, Cool, on September 10 via Hardly Art. Now she has shared its third single, album opener “Someone Else.” Listen below.

Green had this to say about the song in a press release: “This song is about double standards within a relationship, and how they can go both ways. It’s about coming to terms with you how you actually feel about something and taking responsibility for how that affects you. It’s about taking back power in a one-sided relationship and not letting someone else dictate your happiness. It’s about choices and the act of making them.”

Previously Green shared Cool’s first single, “I Wanna Be a Dog,” via a video for it. “I Wanna Be a Dog” was one of our Songs of the Week. Then she shared its second single, “It’s Nice to Be Nice,” via a video for it featuring Green performing the song on a sailboat.

Cool is Green’s fourth album and the follow-up to 2015’s very well-received I Want to Grow Up. Green co-produced the album with Gordon Raphael, which was mixed by Brendan Eder. The album was recorded at various Southern California studios: comp-ny (Glendale), Tenement Yard (North Hollywood), and Cosmic Vinyl (Los Angeles). Frida Claeson Johansson mastered Cool at Svenska Grammofonstudion in Gothenburg, Sweden.

