Confidence Man Announce New Album, Share Video for New Song “I CAN’T LOSE YOU” 3 AM (LA LA LA) Due Out October 18 on Casablanca

Photography by Julian Buchan

London-based Australian electro-pop band Confidence Man have announced their new album, 3 AM (LA LA LA), and shared its first single, “I CAN’T LOSE YOU,” via a music video. 3 AM (LA LA LA) is due out October 18 via Casablanca. Check out “I CAN’T LOSE YOU” below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover artwork.

3 AM (LA LA LA) is the band’s third album, the follow-up to 2022’s Tilt. Since 2023, Confidence Man have released “On & On (Again),” co-produced with Daniel Avery, “Now U Do” with DJ Seinfeld, “Forever 2 (Crush Mix),” and the remix album Confidence Man Club Classics Vol. 1.

The band is fronted by Sugar Bones (aka Aidan Moore) and Janet Planet (aka Grace Stephenson). They are backed by masked producers Clarence McGuffie (aka Sam Hales) and Reggie Goodchild (aka Lewis Stephenson). The crazy video for “I CAN’T LOSE YOU” features Sugar Bones and Janet Planet singing the song nude (with the inappropriate bits pixelated out) in a helicopter above London.

In a press release, Sugar Bones says of the album’s title: “It’s 3am, it’s never not 3am, and we party all the time.”

Janet Planet adds: “We pretty much wrote every single song when we were wrecked. We’d get blasted and stay up till 9am coming up with music, but we noticed that 3am was the hottest time for when we were on it and the best ideas were coming out.”

3 AM (LA LA LA) Tracklist:

1.⁠ ⁠WHO KNOWS WHAT YOU’LL FIND?

2.⁠ ⁠I CAN’T LOSE YOU

3.⁠ ⁠CONTROL

4.⁠ ⁠SO WHAT

5.⁠ ⁠BREAKBEAT

6.⁠ ⁠SICKO

7.⁠ ⁠REAL MOVE TOUCH (FEAT SWEETIE IRIE)

8.⁠ ⁠FAR OUT ⁠

9.⁠ ⁠JANE

10.⁠ ⁠⁠SO TRU

11.⁠ ⁠WRONG IDEA

12.⁠ ⁠3AM (LA LA LA)

