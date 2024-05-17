News

All





Crack Cloud Announce New Album and Tour, Share Video for New Song “Blue Kite” Red Mile Due Out July 26 via Jagjaguwar

Photography by Megan-Magdalena Bourne

Canadian art punks Crack Cloud have announced a new album, Red Mile, and shared its first single, “Blue Kite,” via a music video. The band have also announced some tour dates. Red Mile is due out July 26 via Jagjaguwar, their first for the label. Check out “Blue Kite” below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover artwork, as well as the tour dates.

Red Mile follows 2022’s Tough Baby. The band features Zach Choy, Aleem Khan, Bryce Cloghesy, Will Choy, Emma Acs, Eve Adams, and Nathaniel Philips, along with creative director Aidan Pontarini. Crack Cloud recorded the album at the outskirts of Joshua Tree, California and in Calgary, Alberta.

Choy had this to say about the album in a press release statement: “When we were recording the album Red Mile in the Mojave Desert, I spent nights reading about 20th century China. My grandparents migrated to Canada during Mao’s Great Leap Forward, and besides the photo albums and childhood memories, I have little basis for understanding their experience.

Beginning in the late ’80s there came to be a generation of Chinese filmmakers whose main subject was the depiction of life during the Cultural Revolution. The films from this time examine the growing pains of national identity, without the glorification that defined National cinema up until then.

“As the viewer with a degree of generational and cultural separation, I found an unusual sense of reprieve in the nuance of it all. And as our time drifted by in the desert, I continued to look inward.

“The music of Red Mile came naturally, and of its own volition. The Mojave had an elemental effect. The seemingly never-ending labyrinth of touring into exhaustion that characterized preceding years. And the externalization of Crack Cloud’s mythology, displaced and dismantled as we’ve grown out of ourselves, constantly, creatively reborn, by virtue and design. This is how I would describe Red Mile, and more generally, the group’s freefall, nearly a decade in the making.

“So when close friend and collaborator Aidan Pontarini pitched the skydiving punk concept for the album cover, it resonated deeply.

“‘Blue Kite’ was written with a cultural intersection in mind. In Canada in the early ’00s we grew up to Sum 41. Late night YTV. And the spectre of Woodstock 99. From the outside looking in: being in a punk band meant that you could be a jackass. Pick your nose on stage; play the drum like Energizer Bunny. My relationship to punk music as a teenager hinged on self-deprecation; an easy, destructive mode of confronting what I didn’t like about myself. And what I didn’t understand about the world around me.

“There’s a film that came out of China in 1993 and was subsequently banned therein, called The Blue Kite. It’s told from the perspective of a boy growing up in 1950’s Beijing. His environment is one of social conformity and political correctness, and he relishes in escapism when flying his kite. Eventually the boy succumbs to the social climate, and the kite itself is swept away into the branches of a tree. I thought the imagery was striking and wanted to incorporate it into a video with Aidan’s skydiving punk, in a hypnagogic way.

“We filmed the video in and around the Desert where the album was recorded, and the skydiving took place.”

Red Mile Tracklist:

1. Crack of Life

2. The Medium

3. Blue Kite

4. Lack of Lack

5. Epitaph

6. I Am (I Was)

7. Ballad of Billy

8. Lost on the Red Mile

Crack Cloud Tour Dates: Thu. Aug. 22 - Malaga, ESP @ Canela Party

Wed. Sep. 4 - Zürich, CH @ Bogen F

Thu. Sep. 5 - Brussels, BEL - Museum @ Botanique

Fri. Sep. 6 - Asten-Heusden, NL @ Misty Fields

Sat. Sep. 7 - Paris, FR @ Maroquinerie

Mon. Sep. 9 - Berlin, GER @ Lido

Tue. Sep. 10 - Copenhagen, DK @ Hotel Cecil

Wed. Sep. 11 - Malmö, SWE @ Plan B

Thu. Sep. 12 - Stockholm, SWE @ Hus 7

Fri. Sep. 13 - Oslo, NOR - By:Larm Festival @ Blå

Sat. Sep. 14 - Oslo, NOR - By:Larm Festival @ TBC

Mon. Sep. 16 - Cologne, GER @ Bumann & Sohn

Tue. Sep. 16 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Noord

Wed. Sep. 18 - Rouen, FR @ Le 106

Thu. Sep. 19 - La Rochelle, FR @ Sirene

Fri. Sep. 20 - Nantes, FR @ Lieu Unique

Wed. Sep. 25 - London, UK @ Koko

Thu. Sep. 26 - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

Fri. Sep. 27 - Glasgow, UK @ Stereo

Sun. Sep. 29 - Dublin, IRE @ Whelans

Mon. Sep. 30 - Manchester, UK @ Gorilla

Tue. Oct. 1 - Bristol, UK @ Lost Horizon

Wed. Oct. 2 - Brighton, UK @ CHALK

Mon. Nov. 18 - Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

Wed. Nov. 20 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

Fri. Nov. 22 - Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

Subscribe to Under the Radar’s print magazine.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.