Cults Announce New Album, Share New Song “Left My Keys”
To the Ghosts Due Out July 26 via Imperial
Jun 10, 2024 Photography by Shervin Lainez
Cults (the duo of Madeline Follin and Brian Oblivion) have announced a new album, To the Ghosts, and shared a new song from it, “Left My Keys.” To the Ghosts is due out July 26 via Imperial. Check out “Left My Keys” below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover artwork, as well as the band’s upcoming tour dates.
To the Ghosts is Cults’ fifth full-length album and follows Host, which came out in 2020. The new album includes “Crybaby,” a new song the band shared in April that was one of our Songs of the Week.
Cults started work on the album during the pandemic, which was written and recorded in Oblivion’s apartment, before the band worked with Shane Stoneback, who co-produced the album with Cults. John Congleton mixed To the Ghosts.
Follin had this to say about “Left My Keys” in a press release: “It’s about growing up and feeling like you’re being left behind. You think you’re missing out on things and not accomplishing enough. You get a little bit older and realize you don’t care anymore. All those things you were worried about don’t matter. You become comfortable where you are. It’s freeing to let go of the feeling that you need to be a part of something.”
Oblivion adds: “It’s a bright spot. With this being To the Ghosts, ‘Left My Keys’ is dedicated to the ghost of your high school memories with an element of fondness.”
Read our interview with Cults on Host here.
In 2022 they released the companion EP, Host B-Sides & Remixes.
Cults were featured on our Covers of Covers album, which was released for our 20th anniversary and is out now via American Laundromat.
To the Ghosts Tracklist:
01. Crybaby
02. Left My Keys
03. Onions
04. Crystal
05. Leave Home
06. Eat It Cold
07. Honey
08. Knots
09. Behave
10. Open Water
11. Cells
12. You’re In Love With Yourself
13. Hung the Moon
Cults Tour Dates:8.1.24 – Millvale, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre
8.2.24 – Grand Rapids, MI @ The Pyramid Scheme
8.3.24 – Chicago, IL @ Official Lollapalooza Afterparty at Outset
8.4.24 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza
8.6.24 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line
8.7.24 – Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room
8.9.24 – Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater
8.10.24 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall
8.12.24 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile
8.13.24 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
8.15.24 – San Francisco, CA @ Bimbo’s 365 Club
8.16.24 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
8.17.24 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda
8.18.24 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
8.20.24 – Dallas, TX @ Sons of Hermann Hall
8.21.24 – Houston, TX @ Bronze Peacock
8.22.24 – New Orleans, LA @ The Parish Room
8.24.24 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live
8.25.24 – Orlando, FL @ The Social
8.26.24 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade
8.28.24 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw
9.19.24 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center *
9.20.24 – Cincinnati, OH @ The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park *
9.21.24 – Indianapolis, IN @ Everwise Amphitheatre *
9.23.24 – Rochester Hills, MI @ Meadow Brook Amphitheatre *
9.24.24 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage *
9.25.24 – Laval, QE @ Place Bell *
9.27.24 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden *
9.28.24 – Philadelphia, PA @ Mann Center for the Performing Arts *
9.30.24 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem *
10.1.24 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem *
10.2.24 – Charlottesville, VA @ Ting Pavillion *
10.4.24 – Charlotte, NC @ Amos’ Southend
10.5.24 – Columbia, SC @ New Brookland Tavern
10.6.24 – Charleston, SC @ Music Farm
10.8.24 – Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion *
10.9.24 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheatre *
10.11.24 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater *
10.12.24 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park *
10.13.24 – Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit *
10.15.24 – St. Augustine, FL @ The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre *
10.17.24 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center *
* Supporting Vampire Weekend
