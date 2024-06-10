News

Cults Announce New Album, Share New Song “Left My Keys” To the Ghosts Due Out July 26 via Imperial

Photography by Shervin Lainez

Cults (the duo of Madeline Follin and Brian Oblivion) have announced a new album, To the Ghosts, and shared a new song from it, “Left My Keys.” To the Ghosts is due out July 26 via Imperial. Check out “Left My Keys” below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover artwork, as well as the band’s upcoming tour dates.

To the Ghosts is Cults’ fifth full-length album and follows Host, which came out in 2020. The new album includes “Crybaby,” a new song the band shared in April that was one of our Songs of the Week.

Cults started work on the album during the pandemic, which was written and recorded in Oblivion’s apartment, before the band worked with Shane Stoneback, who co-produced the album with Cults. John Congleton mixed To the Ghosts.

Follin had this to say about “Left My Keys” in a press release: “It’s about growing up and feeling like you’re being left behind. You think you’re missing out on things and not accomplishing enough. You get a little bit older and realize you don’t care anymore. All those things you were worried about don’t matter. You become comfortable where you are. It’s freeing to let go of the feeling that you need to be a part of something.”

Oblivion adds: “It’s a bright spot. With this being To the Ghosts, ‘Left My Keys’ is dedicated to the ghost of your high school memories with an element of fondness.”

Read our interview with Cults on Host here.

In 2022 they released the companion EP, Host B-Sides & Remixes.

Cults were featured on our Covers of Covers album, which was released for our 20th anniversary and is out now via American Laundromat.

To the Ghosts Tracklist:

01. Crybaby

02. Left My Keys

03. Onions

04. Crystal

05. Leave Home

06. Eat It Cold

07. Honey

08. Knots

09. Behave

10. Open Water

11. Cells

12. You’re In Love With Yourself

13. Hung the Moon

Cults Tour Dates:8.1.24 – Millvale, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre

8.2.24 – Grand Rapids, MI @ The Pyramid Scheme

8.3.24 – Chicago, IL @ Official Lollapalooza Afterparty at Outset

8.4.24 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

8.6.24 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

8.7.24 – Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room

8.9.24 – Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater

8.10.24 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall

8.12.24 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

8.13.24 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

8.15.24 – San Francisco, CA @ Bimbo’s 365 Club

8.16.24 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

8.17.24 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda

8.18.24 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

8.20.24 – Dallas, TX @ Sons of Hermann Hall

8.21.24 – Houston, TX @ Bronze Peacock

8.22.24 – New Orleans, LA @ The Parish Room

8.24.24 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live

8.25.24 – Orlando, FL @ The Social

8.26.24 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade

8.28.24 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw

9.19.24 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center *

9.20.24 – Cincinnati, OH @ The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park *

9.21.24 – Indianapolis, IN @ Everwise Amphitheatre *

9.23.24 – Rochester Hills, MI @ Meadow Brook Amphitheatre *

9.24.24 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage *

9.25.24 – Laval, QE @ Place Bell *

9.27.24 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden *

9.28.24 – Philadelphia, PA @ Mann Center for the Performing Arts *

9.30.24 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem *

10.1.24 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem *

10.2.24 – Charlottesville, VA @ Ting Pavillion *

10.4.24 – Charlotte, NC @ Amos’ Southend

10.5.24 – Columbia, SC @ New Brookland Tavern

10.6.24 – Charleston, SC @ Music Farm

10.8.24 – Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion *

10.9.24 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheatre *

10.11.24 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater *

10.12.24 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park *

10.13.24 – Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit *

10.15.24 – St. Augustine, FL @ The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre *

10.17.24 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center *



* Supporting Vampire Weekend

