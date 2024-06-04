News

Cursive Announce New Album and Tour, Share New Song “Up and Away” Devourer Due Out September 13 via Run For Cover

Photography by Bill Sitzmann

Omaha’s Cursive have announced a new album, Devourer, and shared its first single, “Up and Away.” They have also announced some new tour dates. Devourer is due out September 13 via Run For Cover, their first for the label. Check out the Brea Grant-directed “Up and Away” video below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover artwork, as well as the tour dates.

Frontman Tim Kasher had this to say about the new single and video in a press release: “‘Up and Away’ is an unusual pop song, it kind of slinks about musically. I had the ‘up, up, up, up, up, up and away’ section of lyrics in my head from its inception but hadn’t planned on using something so bright, cheery and arguably trite…until it occurred to me that what I was really singing about was something floating away from me, something I was losing, not my personal elevation into some stratosphere. So, it stuck. The video is the first in a series of horror-esque stories we’ve been planning for some time now, a collection of videos created by genre directors. Brea Grant conceived this story of a down-on-his-luck loafer who gets consumed by his own depression, swallowed into some surreal underworld of blanket forts where Cursive seems to be wallowing as well.”

Cursive’s core trio is Kasher, bassist Matt Maginn, and guitarist/vocalist Ted Stevens. The band also includes keyboardist and multi-instrumentalist Patrick Newbery, cellist Megan Siebe, recording/touring drummer Pat Oakes, and founding drummer Clint Schnase. “We seem to be collecting band members over the years,” says Kasher.

Of the album’s title and how it relates to its themes, Kasher says: “I am obsessive about consuming the arts. Music, film, literature. I’ve come to recognize that I devour all of these art forms then, in turn, create my own versions of these things and spew them out onto the world. It’s positive; you’re part of an ecosystem. But I quickly recognized that the term, ‘Devourer,’ may also embody something gnarly, sinister…. Maybe a better word for it is imperialism. But it’s in many different forms. It’s not just the political. It’s personal imperialism and the imperialism of relationships, the way we imperialize one another, even ourselves.”

Cursive’s last album, Get Fixed, came out in 2019 via 15 Passenger.

Devourer Tracklist:

1. Botch Job

2. Up and Away

3. The Avalanche of Our Demise

4. Imposturing

5. Rookie

6. Dead End Days

7. What The Fuck

8. Bloodbather

9. Dark Star

10. Consumers

11. What Do We Do Now

12. The Age of Impotence

13. The Loss

Cursive 2024 Tour Dates:10/18 - Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room

10/19 - Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room

10/20 - St. Louis, Off Broadway

10/21 - Nashville, TN @ The

10/22 - Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

10/23 - Orlando, FL @ The Social

10/24 - Miami, FL @ Gramps

10/25 - Jacksonville, FL @ The Bier Hall at Intuition Ale Works

10/26 - Gainesville, FL @ The Fest 22

10/27 - Charlotte, NC @ The Neighborhood Theatre

10/28 - Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall

10/29 - Washington, DC @ Union Stage

10/30 - Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

11/01 - Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall

11/02 - Amityville, NY @ Amityville Music Hall

11/03 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

11/05 - Kingston, NY @ Tubby’s

11/06 - Somerville, MA @ Crystal Ballroom at Somerville Theatre

11/07 - Buffalo, NY @ Rec Room

