Cursive Share Video for New Song “Botch Job” Devourer Due Out September 13 via Run For Cover

Photography by Bill Sitzmann

Omaha’s Cursive are releasing a new album, Devourer, on September 13 via Run For Cover, their first for the label. Now they have shared its second single, “Botch Job,” via a music video. Travis Stevens directed the video. Watch it below.

“‘Botch Job’ is a rumination on what one has done with this life and those unfulfilling feelings that may accompany such thoughts. At this point, I don’t care to know what damage my body has incurred from years of abuse,” explains singer/guitarist Tim Kasher in a press release. “It’s those anxiety-fueled gremlins keeping you restless in the dead of night, but put to song.”

Cursive previously shared the album’s first single, “Up and Away.”

Cursive’s core trio is Kasher, bassist Matt Maginn, and guitarist/vocalist Ted Stevens. The band also includes keyboardist and multi-instrumentalist Patrick Newbery, cellist Megan Siebe, recording/touring drummer Pat Oakes, and founding drummer Clint Schnase. “We seem to be collecting band members over the years,” says Kasher.

Of the album’s title and how it relates to its themes, Kasher said in a previous press release: “I am obsessive about consuming the arts. Music, film, literature. I’ve come to recognize that I devour all of these art forms then, in turn, create my own versions of these things and spew them out onto the world. It’s positive; you’re part of an ecosystem. But I quickly recognized that the term, ‘Devourer,’ may also embody something gnarly, sinister…. Maybe a better word for it is imperialism. But it’s in many different forms. It’s not just the political. It’s personal imperialism and the imperialism of relationships, the way we imperialize one another, even ourselves.”

Cursive’s last album, Get Fixed, came out in 2019 via 15 Passenger.

