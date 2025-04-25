News

Cut Copy Share Two New Songs “Solid” and “A Decade Long Sunset” Will Be Released as a 12-inch Single

Photography by Hisham Akira Bharoocha

Cut Copy have released a new single, “Solid,” as well as the B-side “A Decade Long Sunset.” The two tracks will be released on a limited edition 12-inch single, shipping in late June. Listen to them below.

The last album by the Australian electronic band was 2020’s Freeze, Melt.

Frontman Dan Whitford had this to say about the new songs in a statement: “We’re excited to finally share ‘Solid,’ our first new single in five years. It’s a song that came out of a pretty chaotic time, both personally and globally, and in some ways it became a kind of mantra for me. I started it as an instrumental years ago, then had a dream about it and felt pulled back in. It all came together quickly after that, like it had been waiting for the right moment to find its voice. ‘Solid’ is about resilience, about holding on to your vision even when everything feels upside down. I hope it gives you the same sense of forward motion it gave me.

“On the B-side is ‘A Decade Long Sunset,’ a track that is less of a traditional song structure and more of a slowly evolving soundtrack through dawn landscapes, neon-lit streets, busy highways, and festival crowds. To help paint this cinematic journey, we enlisted the amazing talents of KLF collaborator and member of legendary Australian band The Triffids, Graham Lee on pedal steel guitar. I love the evolution of different sounds and instruments through the course of the song. It’s probably one of the most psychedelic and evocative tracks we’ve recorded.”

The 12-inch will be a “limited-edition transparent coke bottle clear, yellow, blue, and green splatter vinyl. Limited to 500 copies only.” Pre-order it here.

Read our 2013 interview with Cut Copy on Free Your Mind.

