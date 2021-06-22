Damon Albarn of Blur and Gorillaz Announces New Solo Album, Shares New Song
The Nearer the Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows Due Out November 12 via Transgressive; Listen to the Title Track
Jun 22, 2021
Photography by Linda Brownlee
Damon Albarn of Blur and Gorillaz has announced a new solo album, The Nearer the Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows, and shared its title track. The Nearer the Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows is due out November 12 via Transgressive, his first the label. Check out “The Nearer the Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows” below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art, as well as his upcoming tour dates.
Albarn’s last solo album was 2014’s Everyday Robots, but since then he’s been busy with a variety of projects. The Nearer the Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows was initially intended to be an orchestral piece inspired by the landscape of Iceland but was reworked into a solo album during the pandemic lockdown. A press release says the album explores “themes of fragility, loss, emergence, and rebirth” and that its title is taken from a John Clare poem Love and Memory.
Albarn also says: “I have been on my own dark journey while making this record and it led me to believe that a pure source might still exist.”
The Nearer the Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows Tracklist:
01 The Nearer the Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows
02 The Cormorant
03 Royal Morning Blue
04 Combustion
05 Daft Wader
06 Darkness to Light
07 Esja
08 The Tower of Montevideo
09 Giraffe Trumpet Sea
10 Polaris
11 Particles
Damon Albarn 2022 UK and European Tour Dates:
21 & 22 February - London (Barbican)
23 & 24 February - Dublin (National Concert Hall)
26 February - Luxembourg (Philharmonie)
28 February - Brussels (Bozar)
1 March - Brussels (Bozar)
2 March - Eindhoven (Muziekgebouw)
4 & 5 March - Paris (Philharmonie)
6 March - Lyon (Auditorium)
7 March - Hamburg (ElbPhilharmonie)
9 March - Copenhagen (KB Hallen)
11 March - Reykjavik (Harpa)
