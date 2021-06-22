News

All





Damon Albarn of Blur and Gorillaz Announces New Solo Album, Shares New Song The Nearer the Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows Due Out November 12 via Transgressive; Listen to the Title Track

Photography by Linda Brownlee



Damon Albarn of Blur and Gorillaz has announced a new solo album, The Nearer the Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows, and shared its title track. The Nearer the Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows is due out November 12 via Transgressive, his first the label. Check out “The Nearer the Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows” below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art, as well as his upcoming tour dates.

Albarn’s last solo album was 2014’s Everyday Robots, but since then he’s been busy with a variety of projects. The Nearer the Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows was initially intended to be an orchestral piece inspired by the landscape of Iceland but was reworked into a solo album during the pandemic lockdown. A press release says the album explores “themes of fragility, loss, emergence, and rebirth” and that its title is taken from a John Clare poem Love and Memory.

Albarn also says: “I have been on my own dark journey while making this record and it led me to believe that a pure source might still exist.”

The Nearer the Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows Tracklist:

01 The Nearer the Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows

02 The Cormorant

03 Royal Morning Blue

04 Combustion

05 Daft Wader

06 Darkness to Light

07 Esja

08 The Tower of Montevideo

09 Giraffe Trumpet Sea

10 Polaris

11 Particles

Damon Albarn 2022 UK and European Tour Dates:

21 & 22 February - London (Barbican)

23 & 24 February - Dublin (National Concert Hall)

26 February - Luxembourg (Philharmonie)

28 February - Brussels (Bozar)

1 March - Brussels (Bozar)

2 March - Eindhoven (Muziekgebouw)

4 & 5 March - Paris (Philharmonie)

6 March - Lyon (Auditorium)

7 March - Hamburg (ElbPhilharmonie)

9 March - Copenhagen (KB Hallen)

11 March - Reykjavik (Harpa)

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.