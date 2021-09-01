 Damon Albarn Shares New Song “Particles” (Plus Watch a Live Performance Video for the Song) | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, September 1st, 2021  
Damon Albarn Shares New Song “Particles” (Plus Watch a Live Performance Video for the Song)

The Nearer the Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows Due Out November 12 via Transgressive

Sep 01, 2021 By Mark Redfern Photography by Linda Brownlee
Damon Albarn of Blur and Gorillaz is releasing a new solo album, The Nearer the Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows, on November 12 via Transgressive. Now he has shared its third single, the haunted ballad “Particles.” He’s also shared a separate video where he performs the song live with his backing band. Check out both below.

Previously Albarn shared the album’s first single, title track “The Nearer the Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows.” Then he shared its second single, “Polaris,” which was one of our Songs of the Week, as well as a live video for the song.

Albarn’s last solo album was 2014’s Everyday Robots, but since then he’s been busy with a variety of projects. The Nearer the Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows was initially intended to be an orchestral piece inspired by the landscape of Iceland but was reworked into a solo album during the pandemic lockdown. A previous press release said the album explores “themes of fragility, loss, emergence, and rebirth” and that its title is taken from a John Clare poem Love and Memory.

Albarn also said: “I have been on my own dark journey while making this record and it led me to believe that a pure source might still exist.”

Damon Albarn UK and European Tour Dates:

2021:

3 September - End of the Road Festival

2022:

21 & 22 February - London (Barbican)
23 & 24 February - Dublin (National Concert Hall)
26 February - Luxembourg (Philharmonie)
28 February - Brussels (Bozar)
1 March - Brussels (Bozar)
2 March - Eindhoven (Muziekgebouw)
4 & 5 March - Paris (Philharmonie)
6 March - Lyon (Auditorium)
7 March - Hamburg (ElbPhilharmonie)
9 March - Copenhagen (KB Hallen)
11 March - Reykjavik (Harpa)

There are no comments for this entry yet.

