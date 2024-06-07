News

David Lynch and Chrystabell Announce New Album, Share Video for New Song “Sublime Eternal Love” Cellophane Memories Due August 2 via Sacred Bones

Photography by David Lynch

Legendary film director David Lynch and singer Chrystabell have announced a new album, Cellophane Memories, and shared its first single, “Sublime Eternal Love.” Cellophane Memories is out August 2 on Sacred Bones. Check out “Sublime Eternal Love” and its video below, followed by the album’s tracklist.

A press release had this to say about the new album: “The origin of Chrystabell and David Lynch’s album Cellophane Memories comes from a vision that David experienced during a nighttime walk through a forest of tall trees, over the tops of which he saw a bright light. As he recalls it, the light became the lilt of Chrystabell’s voice and revealed a secret to him. It is from these mysterious convergences of light and sound, day and night, starry sky and black forest that Chrystabell and David’s collaboration has continued to blossom.”

Chrystabell adds that the album contains “many doors that are left open to wonder, wander and get turned around in…. It’s like mood music, not that it creates mood, but more that it reflects your own.”

Chrystabell and David Lynch have collaborated on two previous records, This Train (2011) and Somewhere In The Nowhere (2016), and collaborated on Lynch’s TV show Twin Peaks: The Return, where Chrystabell played the role of Agent Tammy Preston.

