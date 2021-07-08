 Deafheaven Share New Song “The Gnashing” and Announce New 2022 Tour Dates | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Thursday, July 8th, 2021  
Deafheaven Share New Song “The Gnashing” and Announce New 2022 Tour Dates

Infinite Granite Due Out August 20 via Sargent House

Jul 08, 2021 By Mark Redfern Photography by Robin Laananen
Deafheaven are releasing a new album, Infinite Granite, on August 20 via Sargent House. Now they have shared its second single, “The Gnashing,” and announced some new 2022 tour dates. Check out the song and dates below.

Infinite Granite takes the band in a more shoegaze direction and was produced by Justin Meldal-Johnsen (M83, Wolf Alice, Paramore, Metric). Longtime band collaborator Jack Shirley, who has recorded all the previous Deafheaven albums, also engineered part of Infinite Granite at his Atomic Garden East studio in Oakland, CA. There was additional engineering and mixing from Darrell Thorp (Foo Fighters, Radiohead, Beck). The album is the follow-up to 2018’s Ordinary Corrupt Human Love and 2015’s New Bermuda.

Previously the band shared the album’s first single “Great Mass of Color.”

Tickets for their tour dates go on sale tomorrow at 10 a.m. local time.

Deafheaven Tour Dates:

2021:

10/15 - Berkeley, CA - The UC Theatre
10/16 - Los Angeles, CA - The Theatre at the Ace Hotel

2022:

2/22 - Phoenix, AZ - Pressroom
2/23 - Sante Fe, NM - Meow Wolf
2/25 - Fort Worth, TX - Tulips
2/26 - Austin, TX - Mohawk
2/27 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
3/01 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum
3/02 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Hell)
3/03 - Carrboro, NC - Cat’s Cradle
3/04 - Richmond, VA - The Broadberry
3/05 - Washington, DC - Black Cat
3/06 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer
3/08 - Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw
3/09 - Boston, MA - Royale
3/10 - Montréal, QC - Théâtre Fairmount
3/11 - Toronto, ON - Opera House
3/12 - Detroit, MI - El Club
3/14 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall
3/15 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line
3/16 - Lawrence, KS - Granada Theater
3/18 - Denver, CO - Summit
3/19 - Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge
3/21 - Vancouver, BC - Crocodile
3/23 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom
3/24 - Boise, ID - Treefort Music Fest

Most Recent