Deafheaven Share Video for New Single “In Blur” Infinite Granite Due Out August 20 on Sargent House

Photography by Robin Laananen



Deafheaven have shared a video for their new song “In Blur.” It is the latest single from their forthcoming album Infinite Granite, which will be out on August 20 via Sargent House. Watch the John Bradburn-directed video below.

The new song, along with the upcoming album as a whole, was produced by Justin Meldal-Johnsen (M83, Wolf Alice, Paramore, Metric). Previously the band shared the singles “Great Mass of Color” and “The Gnashing” from the album.

The band’s most recent album, Ordinary Corrupt Human Love, came out in 2018.

