 Deafheaven Share Video for New Single “In Blur” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, August 4th, 2021  
Subscribe

Deafheaven Share Video for New Single “In Blur”

Infinite Granite Due Out August 20 on Sargent House

Aug 04, 2021 By Joey Arnone Photography by Robin Laananen
Bookmark and Share


Deafheaven have shared a video for their new song “In Blur.” It is the latest single from their forthcoming album Infinite Granite, which will be out on August 20 via Sargent House. Watch the John Bradburn-directed video below.

The new song, along with the upcoming album as a whole, was produced by Justin Meldal-Johnsen (M83, Wolf Alice, Paramore, Metric). Previously the band shared the singles “Great Mass of Color” and “The Gnashing” from the album.

The band’s most recent album, Ordinary Corrupt Human Love, came out in 2018.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #68

Apr 21, 2021 Issue #68 - Japanese Breakfast and HAIM (The Protest Issue)

Most Recent