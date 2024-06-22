News

deary Release New Song “The Moth” New Single is Out Now on Sonic Cathedral

Photography by Grace Easton

Hotly-tipped duo deary have released their first brand new material since last year’s eponymously titled EP in the shape of a new single entitled “The Moth,” the first taste from a new EP which follows later this year. The new song is out now via Sonic Cathedral.

Produced by the band with Iggy B (Spiritualized), “The Moth” is dark and direct with howling guitars atop a strident breakbeat—more Curve than Cocteau Twins.

“We focused a lot on the rhythm and syncopation,” says the band’s Ben Easton. “Counter melodies and off beat percussion, etc. It’s very dense and immediate, with little room to breathe which adds to the claustrophobia in the subject matter.”

“I wanted to write about being drawn to things which are not good for us,” clarifies singer Rebecca “Dottie” Cockram about the song’s lyrics. “However, that fleeting feeling of immortality is too tempting to fly away from.”

Watch the video—directed by Liam Beazley aka Limb—below.



“We decided to create a short film about someone breaking free from a mystical woodland cult,” say the band of the slightly creepy clip. “The result is incredible thanks to Liam and some friends and family who didn’t mind sacrificing their Sunday cavorting in the woods.”

deary play the following live dates in support of “The Moth.”

deary Tour Dates:

September 1 – End of the Road festival

November 16 – Southampton, Heartbreakers

November 18 – Bristol, The Crofter’s Rights

November 19 – Birmingham, Hare & Hounds 2

November 20 – London, The Lexington

November 22 – Leeds, Headrow House

November 23 – Glasgow, The Hug and Pint

November 24 – Manchester, Yes Basement

“The Moth” is out now on all digital platforms. There is also a limited-edition transparent flexi disc with a printed lyric insert hand numbered and signed by the band which is exclusively available from their Bandcamp.