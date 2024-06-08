News

All





Deer Shed Announces Full Programme For 2024 Popular North Yorkshire festival reveals its full line-up for July's event

Web Exclusive Photography by Adam Houghton

Deer Shed is one of Under the Radar’s favourite festival weekends, and today they’ve announced the full programme for their 2024 edition.

Taking place over the weekend of 26-29 July in the picturesque setting of Baldersby Park, Topcliffe, North Yorkshire. Deer Shed is a family friendly festival renowned for covering all bases that boasts “something for everyone”.

As well as it’s music programme, which this year sees The Coral, Bombay Bicycle Club and CMAT headline alongside an undercard featuring the likes of Flamingods, Annie Dressner, Personal Trainer and Picture Parlour among a host of others plus a special guest appearance from BC Camplight. There’s also a full line-up of comedy and shows, literary and spoken word, science, workshops, sports, cinema and a specially designated programme for under 5’s.

The full line-up can be found HERE or on the poster below.

The last few remaining tickets can be purchased HERE but hurry as this is likely to sell out.

As with previous years, Under the Radar will be covering this year’s event so stay tuned for a full preview in the coming weeks.

Read our reviews from 2023 and 2022.

Listen to the official Deer Shed 2024 playlist below…

<p>