Tuesday, August 24th, 2021  
Dehd Share Lala Lala Remix of “Desire”

Flower of Devotion Remixed Due Out September 17 via Fire Talk

Aug 24, 2021 By Joey Arnone Photography by Keeley Parenteau
Chicago trio Dehd have shared a Lala Lala (aka Lillie West) remix of their song “Desire,” originally featured on their sophomore album Flower of Devotion. It is the latest offering from their forthcoming remix album, Flower of Devotion Remixed, which will be out on September 17 via Fire Talk. Listen to the Lala Lala remix of “Desire,” and check out the tracklist and cover art for Flower of Devotion Remixed, below.

Vocalist and guitarist Jason Balla speaks about the collaboration with West, stating in a press release: “Lillie [West] from Lala Lala really cut this one down to just the vocals and built it back from there. The first time I heard it I was amazed at the intensity of the vocals, it was like hearing the song for the first time. I think sometimes there’s this impulse in music making that more equals intensity, but I’d say this remix is an argument against that kind of logic.”

West adds: “Dehd are some of my best friends and one of my favorite bands, and it was an honor to remix their song ‘Desire.’ Emily [Kempf]’s isolated vocals made me cry. I hope you dance.”

Upon the announcement of Flower of Devotion Remixed last month, the band shared a remix of “Flying” by Physical Medium. The original Flower of Devotion was released last year on Fire Talk, and featured the singles “Flood,” “Loner,” “Month,” and “Haha.” The band will be supporting Julien Baker on her upcoming tour in October and November 2021.

Read our interview with Dehd on Flower of Devotion.

Flower of Devotion Remixed Tracklist

1. Flying - Physical Medium Remix
2. Disappear - 03sem Remix
3. Loner - Protomartyr Remix
4. Apart - Accessory Remix
5. Drip Drop - Freak Heat Waves Remix
6. Flood - 100% Cement Remix
7. Haha - Rxm Reality Remix
8. Letter - Sunglow Remix
9. Desire - Lala Lala Remix
10. Month - In The New Age : Scott Monroe Remix
11. No Time - Dom Rabalais Remix
12. Moonlight - Lionlimb Remix
13. Nobody - Miranda Winters Remix

There are no comments for this entry yet.

