 Delicate Steve Announces New Album and Shares Video for New Single "I'll Be There"
Tuesday, June 11th, 2024  
Delicate Steve Announces New Album and Shares Video for New Single “I’ll Be There”

Delicate Steve Sings Due Out August 16 on ANTI-

Jun 11, 2024 By Marina Malin Photography by Eleanor Petry Bookmark and Share


Delicate Steve (aka instrumental songwriter and guitarist Steve Mairon) has announced a new LP, Delicate Steve Sings, and shared its first single single “I’ll Be There.” Below, find the Joe Cappa-directed “I’ll Be There” video, as well as the album’s tracklist and cover artwork and his U.S. tour dates.

Delicate Steve Sings features Jonathan Rado on bass, Kosta Galanopolus on drums, Renata Zeiguer on strings, and co-writer Elliot Bergman. The album title begs the question if he will sing with his own vocals for the first time?

The voice of his guitar has led Marion to a variety of collaborations, including with Miley Cyrus, Paul Simon, The Black Keys, and others.

“‘I’ll Be There’ is a song inspired by Bill Withers,” Marion says in a press release. “His music is so sincere it’s almost impossible to believe it when you first hear it. I came up with what the guitar is playing while thinking of his song ‘Lean on Me.’ Once I felt embarrassed enough about what I was playing, I knew that’s what it had to be.”

Cappa had this to add about the video: “To me the song evokes endless love, and since I recently acquired some super 8 film I thought, ‘Why not make a trendy wedding video with it?’ Steve and I gathered up some friends, headed to Palm Springs and shot the music video over the weekend. Everyone was a trooper on set—enduring a super cold and windy shoot in Joshua tree and lugging around awkwardly crafted puppet women.”


 Delicate Steve Sings Tracklist:
1. Cherry
2. Baby
3. I’ll Be There
4. Easy For You
5. Yesterday
6. Medieval Eyes
7. Wind Won’t Blow
8. Stay With Me
9. Walkin’
10. These Arms of Mine


Delicate Steve Tour Dates:
10/2/24 - Boston - Middle East
10/3/24 - Boston - Middle East
10/4/24 - Burlington - Nectars
10/5/24 - Burlington - Nectars
10/8/24 - NYC - Sultan
10/9/24 - NYC - Sultan
10/10/24 - Philly - PhilaMOCA
10/11/24 - Philly - PhilaMOCA
10/12/24 - DC - Songbyrd
10/17/24 - Pittsburgh - Bottlerocket
10/18/24 - Toronto - Monarch
10/19/24 - Toronto - Monarch
10/21/24 - Chicago - Schubas
10/22/24 - Chicago - Schubas
10/23/24 - Milwaukee - Vivarium
10/25/24 - Madison - UW
10/26/24 - Minneapolis - 7th St

