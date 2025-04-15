News

Deradoorian Shares Video for New Song “No No Yes Yes” Ready for Heaven Due Out May 9 via Fire

Photography by Colin Smith

Deradoorian (full name Angel Deradoorian) is releasing a new album, Ready for Heaven, on May 9 via Fire. Now she has released its fourth single, “No No Yes Yes,” via a music video. Jennifer Juniper Stratford directed the video. Watch it below.

The album includes “Digital Gravestone,” a new song Deradoorian shared in December that was one of our Songs of the Week. Then when the album was announced she shared its second single, “Set Me Free.” The album’s third single, “Any Other World,” also landed on Songs of the Week.

“This album is partly about watching humanity erode,” Deradoorian says in a press release. “It’s about mental struggle, and it’s avowedly anti-capitalist. I mean; would we have all these identity labels we have to live by, if we didn’t live in a capitalist world?”

In regards to her process, she adds: “I love the production more than the songwriting…. In fact, I don’t even feel like a songwriter at times, I feel like someone who is just inspired by so much music. And I want to try it all out! Like Lizzy Mercier Descloux, Mingus, or ESG and Silver Apples, or making weird Krautrock and industrial music. I love dub, and Sly and Robbie. I love the productions of those records and the collective energies released by their creators in the studio. It’s just a weird thing to do it by yourself!”

This is Deradoorian’s first album for Fire, but the British label is already home to Decisive Pink, Deradoorian’s project with Russian musician Kate Shilonosova (aka Kate NV). They released their debut album together, Ticket to Fame, in 2023 via Fire. The album’s single, “Dopamine,” which satirizes consumerism and online shopping addiction, was #1 on our Songs of the Week list.

In 2020, Deradoorian released the album Find the Sun via ANTI-. She was formerly the bassist/vocalist for Dirty Projectors.

Read our 2020 interview with Deradoorian on Find the Sun.

Read our 2020 COVID-19 Quarantine Artist Check In interview with Deradoorian.

